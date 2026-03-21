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Donald Trump cheers former special counsel Robert Mueller’s death

"Good, I'm glad he's dead," the president said.

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President Donald Trump said that he was "glad" that Robert Mueller died.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

UPDATE: Critics say it’s ‘disgusting’ that Donald Trump celebrated Robert Mueller’s death

President Donald Trump reacted to the death of former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller with a celebratory post on Truth Social minutes after news broke on Saturday.

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“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social at 1:26 p.m. EDT, signing the message, “President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Mueller, who died at 81, led the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and examined ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Related: Robert Mueller, who investigated Trump and tested limits of presidential power, dies at 81

His report did not establish a criminal conspiracy but detailed multiple efforts by Trump to interfere with the probe and declined to clear him of obstruction of justice.

Trump has long attacked Mueller and the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

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