Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zero HIV Stigma Day: The epidemic we still choose to ignore

Medical advances have transformed HIV care, but stigma continues to keep people from prevention, treatment, and support. This Zero HIV Stigma Day, NMAC CEO Harold J. Phillips argues that ending the epidemic requires ending the prejudice that fuels it.

Harold J. Phillips speaks at a podium during a World AIDS Day event in Washington, D.C., wearing a blue suit with a red ribbon

Harold J. Phillips speaks during a World AIDS Day event in Washington, D.C., in 2022

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Forty-five years after the first cases of HIV were reported in the United States, we possess something unimaginable to the generation that first confronted this epidemic: the science to prevent HIV, treat it effectively, and allow people living with HIV to lead long, healthy lives. Yet one of the greatest barriers to ending the epidemic has never been the virus itself.

It is stigma.

As someone who has spent nearly my entire adult life in the HIV movement—and as someone living with HIV—I know stigma isn't an abstract concept. It is the hesitation in a health care provider's voice. It is the family member who stops calling. It is the fear that keeps someone from getting tested, seeking treatment, or telling the truth about who they are. Science has changed, but, too often, attitudes have not.

At NMAC, we know that HIV never exists in isolation. It intersects with mental health, substance use, viral hepatitis, sexually transmitted infections, housing instability, poverty, racism, homophobia, and transphobia. That is why we have embraced a whole person health approach. If we want to improve health outcomes, we must care for the whole person—not just their diagnosis.

Stigma sits at the center of these intersecting challenges. It keeps people from accessing care, weakens trust in health systems, and reinforces the very inequities that continue to fuel HIV in communities of color, LGBTQ+ communities, and across the South.

The truth is that stigma is more than hurtful words or personal prejudice. It is embedded in policies that criminalize people living with HIV, funding decisions that leave communities behind, and systems that make care harder to reach than it should be. When we talk about ending HIV, we cannot separate medical progress from social justice.

The good news is that stigma is not inevitable. Every clinician who treats a patient with dignity strengthens trust. Every policymaker who protects access to prevention and treatment moves us closer to ending the epidemic. Every employer, faith leader, educator, family member, and neighbor who refuses to judge someone because of their HIV status helps build healthier communities.

Ending stigma is not simply the responsibility of people living with HIV. It belongs to all of us. On this Zero HIV Stigma Day, I hope we stop asking whether stigma still exists and start asking what each of us is doing to eliminate it. The next chapter of the HIV response will not be defined solely by new medicines or scientific breakthroughs. It will be defined by whether we finally decide that every person deserves to be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion.

We know how to end HIV. Now we must find the courage to end the stigma that has followed it for far too long.

Harold J. Phillips, MRP, is CEO of the National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), one of the nation's leading HIV advocacy organizations. Learn more about NMAC's work at NMAC.org.


Opinion is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

kevin aviance
Culture

Kevin Aviance survived an antigay hate crime. Twenty years later, he warns LGBTQ+ people not to disappear

The queer dance music icon reflects on the 2006 beating that nearly ended his career and why queer and trans people must gather, resist, and live openly.

Andrew Tate
Crime

'Alpha male' Andrew Tate arrested in an outfit so feminine, it sparked endless jokes

Self-described MAGA misogynist Andrew Tate was arrested in Florida on rape and human trafficking charges.

jesse watters
National

Jesse Watters warns women should ‘be careful’ around testosterone-boosted troops: ‘wild animals'

The Fox News host laughed while making light of sexual violence during a discussion of Pete Hegseth’s testosterone initiative.

fabian basabe
States

Florida Republican lawmaker found liable for sexually harassing male staffers, faces resignation calls

Florida Democrats are demanding that Rep. Fabian Basabe resign after a jury awarded $450,000 to two former staffers.

More For You

National HIV Prevention Day: Awareness is my superpower

A healthcare provider shakes hands with a Black woman during a medical appointment

A healthcare provider greets a patient during a medical appointment

fizkes/Shutterstock
What if the greatest barrier to HIV prevention isn't willingness...but awareness? Keep Reading →

Trump ended the LGBTQ+ youth suicide lifeline. One year later, the damage remains

aymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, poses for a portrait.

Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, photographed for Out's 2024 Out100 issue.

Erik Carter
On July 17, 2025, the Trump administration abruptly terminated the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program. Up until that point, LGBTQ+ young people under the age of 25 had the option of contacting the 988 Lifeline — our country's federal suicide prevention hotline — and "pressing three," "texting PRIDE," or connecting via online chat to a counselor who was specially trained in supporting LGBTQ+ youth through crisis. Keep Reading →

Trump's White House speech shows he's the real threat to U.S. elections

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump addresses the nation on election integrity from the East Room of the White House on July 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to speak on election security.

Saul Loeb/Pool - Getty Images
As a violent diarrhea epidemic spreads across the country because of slashed public health protections, much of the nation sits beneath an oppressive blanket of wildfire smoke fueled by climate change, we're back in a war with Iran that no one wanted, and ICE is actively killing people on our streets. Meanwhile, a grumpy, senile old man stood before the country tonight and lied about many things, including reheating his favorite conspiracy theories and attacks on trans people and immigrants. ABC, NBC and others declined to interrupt their broadcast schedules, choosing instead to stream this White House address rather than air it on their primary networks. This was a sobering reflection of how our national race to the bottom feels like a never-ending expedition. Keep Reading →

Finding God won't wash away Conor McGregor's sins

Conor McGregor with his hands folded in front of him

Conor McGregor of Ireland prior to his fight during the UFC 329 event on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC
Conor McGregor is a Christian now. Let’s all breathe a sigh of relief. The mixed-martial artist and former UFC champion joins Russell Brand, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Danny Masterson and others who have looked to rehabilitate their images through religious epiphany after accusations of sexual assault. These suspiciously timed spiritual awakenings always seem to take place during their trials, upon sentencing, after a verdict, or during imprisonment to faith-wash these men as former fallen angels ready for forgiveness and hopeful to get back into the public’s good favor by way of prayer and proselytizing. Religious groups always seems more than willing to welcome in men accused or convicted of sexual assault — especially if they have a huge megaphone they are willing to use. Keep Reading →

ICE killed the American Dream

A memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

A person places flowers at the site where Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed on July 9, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The shooting marks the first fatal use of force by federal immigration officers since the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Another day in America and another person killed by ICE. Today in Maine, a 26-year-old Colombian man who reportedly had work authorization and a young family was on his way to work when he encountered federal agents and was fatally shot. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved