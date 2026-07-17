Trump ended the LGBTQ+ youth suicide lifeline. One year later, the damage remains

On July 17, 2025, the Trump administration abruptly terminated the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program. Up until that point, LGBTQ+ young people under the age of 25 had the option of contacting the 988 Lifeline — our country's federal suicide prevention hotline — and "pressing three," "texting PRIDE," or connecting via online chat to a counselor who was specially trained in supporting LGBTQ+ youth through crisis.

Since 2022, the 988 Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services has provided evidence-backed, specialized services to the country's highest-risk groups for suicide, including veterans and LGBTQ+ youth. But as of July 17, 2025, the lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth was singled out and eliminated, cutting off life-saving services that more than 1.5 million LGBTQ+ young people had turned to in their darkest moments.

This decision was shocking. The government’s hostility toward our community has come to be expected. But the reality that our nation's leadership — the very agency charged with protecting the health and well-being of Americans — ripped life-saving services away from young people in crisis? That was hard to grapple with, to say the least.

Looking back on the past year, things have certainly been challenging. But as I reflect on all that has transpired since last July, I honestly find myself recalling many more moments when I've felt hopeful rather than hopeless. July 17, 2025, marks one of the most difficult days in the history of The Trevor Project. But it also marks the start of a period in which our community of allies, supporters, peers, and partners showed up to champion our work supporting LGBTQ+ young people like I'd never seen before.

Our community responded urgently, fiercely, and with action. Just as we always do.

While this moment reflected one of the biggest challenges in The Trevor Project's 28-year history, it served as a powerful reminder of how our community can — and will — mobilize to protect LGBTQ+ young people. Just days after the administration cut these life-saving services, we sprang into action, launching our Emergency Lifeline Campaign for LGBTQ+ Youth. In total, our campaign raised more than $20.4 million from an estimated 26,000 supporters.

We also:

Secured more than 53,000 signatures on our petition to protect the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services.

Received support from more than 100 members of the United States Congress, who called to protect funding for the 988 Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services.

Published an open letter in support of LGBTQ+ youth signed by more than 100 celebrities and influencers, including Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Daniel Radcliffe, and Dua Lipa.

Partnered with state agencies in California and Illinois to begin training general 988 Lifeline counselors in LGBTQ+ crisis competency in those two states, and we're working to secure more state partnerships in the future, too.

As we look ahead, Trevor and our partners are already leading many efforts to further support LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.

LGBTQ+ youth suicide is a public health emergency that requires an urgent response. We need to integrate suicide prevention efforts for this high-risk group into our country's public health infrastructure. It is no hyperbole to say that, right now, young people's lives are on the line.

Especially over this past year, The Trevor Project has been working closely with peer organizations, partners, coalitions, and lawmakers to strengthen our country's response to this crisis and connect LGBTQ+ youth with the support they need and deserve. To note a few examples, we have partnered with fellow allies and advocates for LGBTQ+ youth all across the U.S. to:

Pass legislation funding the restoration of these vital services this year. This would not have happened without consistent bipartisan support for the services and the introduction of standalone legislation in the House and Senate that requires a minimum annual funding level for the 988 Lifeline's specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth, including the restoration of "Press 3" services. We are grateful for the bipartisan coalition in Congress that continues to show up to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Approve New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's request for $1.8 million to support LGBTQ+ crisis competency training for the state's general 988 Lifeline counselors.

Approve $1.2 million for supporting general 988 Lifeline counselors in Washington state with LGBTQ+ crisis competency training, outreach efforts, and other ways to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Pass legislation in Virginia to ensure educators and school staff complete mental health awareness training that addresses the needs of youth populations at higher risk of experiencing mental health challenges, including LGBTQ+ young people.

Launch the Coalition for LGBTQ+ Youth, a collective of 15 LGBTQ+ youth-serving organizations working together to ensure LGBTQ+ youth can envision a better, brighter future for themselves amid a uniquely challenging environment.

There has been movement to restore the 988 Lifeline's "Press 3" services, but we are skeptical.

Thanks to the work of our bipartisan champions in Congress, the administration has been directed to restore $33.1 million in funding for the 988 Lifeline's specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth. We are grateful to see preliminary indications that "Press 3" services may be reinstated, but we remain deeply concerned about how these services may be implemented under the current administration.

Namely, the administration has plainly stated that "Press 3" services must comply with a January 2025 anti-transgender executive order that prohibits the recognition of any gender identity beyond cisgender men and cisgender women.

The 988 Lifeline's specialized services were created and signed into law to provide tailored support to groups placed at highest risk for suicide in this country, including veterans and LGBTQ+ young people. Transgender youth face some of the highest rates of suicide risk of any group in the U.S.

These are not LGBTQ+ youth specialized services if they exclude transgender young people. Full stop.

We will continue to monitor the developing potential restoration of the 988 Lifeline's "Press 3" services, and The Trevor Project's team of experts will always be ready, able, and willing to support anyone who wants to provide LGBTQ+ young people with the culturally competent crisis care they need.

But the gap in crisis care for LGBTQ+ young people remains severe — and we must continue fighting like hell to fill it.

Our research tells us that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth (ages 13 to 24) seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S., and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds. And yet, we also know that nearly half (44%) of LGBTQ+ young people who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it.

It's clear that, regardless of the future of the 988 Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services, a severe gap in care persists — and it is fueling the crisis of suicide among LGBTQ+ young people in this country.

The Trevor Project's mission has remained the same over the course of our entire 28 years of operation: We are working to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people. This work is not about any single institution, program, or method of providing crisis care; it is about ensuring that LGBTQ+ young people can reach a specially trained, compassionate crisis counselor the moment they experience a crisis.

The political environment in this country may be volatile, but The Trevor Project's commitment to serving every LGBTQ+ young person who needs support through their darkest moments remains unshakable.

Our counselors remain available 24/7/365 for any young person who needs us. And we'll never stop fighting to create a world where all LGBTQ+ young people feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as they are.

Jaymes Black serves as CEO of The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.





If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.



