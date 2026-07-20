Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jesse Watters warns women should ‘be careful’ around testosterone-boosted troops: ‘wild animals'

The Fox News host laughed while making light of sexual violence during a discussion of Pete Hegseth’s testosterone initiative.

jesse watters

Host Jesse Watters said on The Five that women should be forwarned of testosterone-fueled "wild animals" on miitary bases.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox News host Jesse Watters warned jokingly that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plan to screen troops’ testosterone levels could contribute to a culture of sexual violence in the military, and the network has said nothing about it since

“Yeah, I want these guys on it. But you know what's going to happen? The guys that don't need it are going to take it to triple boost, right?” Watters told fellow panelists on The Five. “And then they're gonna get out there, and women on base, you guys better be careful. Port calls women in Asia, you better be careful because these guys are gonna be wild animals, and you better watch out.”

Related: Jesse Watters bizarrely invokes 'don't ask, don't tell': 'I need to know if someone is gay'

Watters chuckled while discussing the possibility of U.S. service members sexually assaulting fellow troops and civilians abroad. When another person on set suggested fellow commentator Dana Perino, who was sitting beside Watters, should have held his hand because he was getting worked up, Perino responded, “Yeah, but I don’t know that I would have.”

The U.S. military has long struggled with sexual violence, including assaults committed against women living near American bases in Okinawa, Japan. Such cases have caused international incidents, including during former President George W. Bush’s administration, when Perino served as White House press secretary.

Those incidents are part of a broader pattern of sexual misconduct within and around the military that has repeatedly drawn congressional scrutiny. The remarks immediately drew condemnation from other journalists

“A Fox host joking about US soldiers raping women. Well done Rupert Murdoch, well done,” posted Zeteo journalist Mehdi Hasan, name-checking the Fox News founder.

Related: Jesse Watters: A Primer on Fox News Star’s Racism, Transphobia

Watters has repeatedly sparked controversy with inflammatory remarks on Fox News. He has suggested that men who vote for female candidates will eventually transition into women and that men who vote for Democrats have “mommy issues.” He made his name at the network through racist “man-on-the-street” segments on “The O’Reilly Factor” before eventually taking over Tucker Carlson’s former prime-time slot after Carlson was fired.

During other on-air laughing fits, Watters has joked about the deportation of gay asylum-seekers and mocked LGBTQ+ people for buying guns amid rising reports of hate crimes.

Hegseth’s plan to screen the testosterone levels of all service members older than 30 has also drawn widespread online criticism. The Pentagon leader has suggested that supplementing troops with testosterone could be necessary to keep them at their “absolute best.” Hegseth has also ordered service members to remain below a maximum body-fat percentage of 26 percent and maintain a waist-to-height ratio of no more than 0.55.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

kevin aviance
Culture

Kevin Aviance survived an antigay hate crime. Twenty years later, he warns LGBTQ+ people not to disappear

The queer dance music icon reflects on the 2006 beating that nearly ended his career and why queer and trans people must gather, resist, and live openly.

Andrew Tate
Crime

'Alpha male' Andrew Tate arrested in an outfit so feminine, it sparked endless jokes

Self-described MAGA misogynist Andrew Tate was arrested in Florida on rape and human trafficking charges.

fabian basabe
States

Florida Republican lawmaker found liable for sexually harassing male staffers, faces resignation calls

Florida Democrats are demanding that Rep. Fabian Basabe resign after a jury awarded $450,000 to two former staffers.

jeffrey newman
Obituaries

Out.com founder Jeffrey Newman dies less than a week after partner's death

The LGBTQ+ media pioneer and homelessness advocate was 58. His longtime partner, Jayson Conner, died four days earlier.

More For You

Trump-backed game composer says LGBTQ+ people are ‘existential threat’ to Western civilization

Trump-backed game composer says LGBTQ+ people are ‘existential threat’ to Western civilization

Composer and audio director for Highwire Games Marty O'Donnell attends the 20th annual D.I.C.E (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Marty O’Donnell, the Trump-backed Republican nominee in a competitive congressional race, has described LGBTQ+ people as part of an alliance pushing Western civilization toward an “abyss.” Keep Reading →

Pete Hegseth’s taxpayer-funded, high-testosterone locker room military fantasy is bulging with hypocrisy

pete hegseth drinking from glass bottle

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth drinks water from a bottle during the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue at the Shangri-La Hotel on May 30, 2026 in Singapore.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
When it comes to being the manliest of men, nothing gets Pete “Pipes” Hegseth juiced up and roid-raged more than plenty of pumpers for his “Popeye” pipes. For “Pipes,” nothing says “lightweight, baby!” like low-T gym bros clocking in below 264 to 300 ng/d. Yeah, man. Pipes has a gym crush on yoked dudes with big guns. For real. I’m not gonna lie to you. Keep Reading →

Trump's White House speech shows he's the real threat to U.S. elections

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump addresses the nation on election integrity from the East Room of the White House on July 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to speak on election security.

Saul Loeb/Pool - Getty Images
As a violent diarrhea epidemic spreads across the country because of slashed public health protections, much of the nation sits beneath an oppressive blanket of wildfire smoke fueled by climate change, we're back in a war with Iran that no one wanted, and ICE is actively killing people on our streets. Meanwhile, a grumpy, senile old man stood before the country tonight and lied about many things, including reheating his favorite conspiracy theories and attacks on trans people and immigrants. ABC, NBC and others declined to interrupt their broadcast schedules, choosing instead to stream this White House address rather than air it on their primary networks. This was a sobering reflection of how our national race to the bottom feels like a never-ending expedition. Keep Reading →

DOJ says it will ask U.S. Supreme Court to undo block on Trump’s transgender military ban

supreme court

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen on July 1, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Carter/Getty Images
The Trump administration told a federal appeals court Thursday that it plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling protecting transgender service members from President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s military ban. Keep Reading →

Erika Kirk calls on conservatives to be ‘happy warriors’ against trans people and Muslims

erika kirk

Erika Kirk, Turning Point CEO and widow of its founder Charlie Kirk, delivers a commencement address at Hillsdale College during the college's 174th commencement ceremony in Hillsdale, Michigan, on May 9, 2026.

JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images
Since taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk has often presented a softer image of conservatives than her late husband, Charlie Kirk, did. But her rhetoric took a dark turn at the end of her speech last weekend at the organization’s Chapter Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved