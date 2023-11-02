Scroll To Top
Don Lemon and Fiancé Channel Biden and Harris in Halloween Homage

Don Lemon with Husband Tim as Joe Biden Kamala Harris Halloween Costumes next to a Travel Headshot
Images: instagram @donlemonofficial

The couple’s playful political tribute garners support, laughs, and of course outrage.

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon and his fiancé, real estate adviser Tim Malone, got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. They shared their creative costumes on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Lemon, 57, put on a wig, blue pantsuit, and pearls to mimic the look of the Vice President, while Malone, 39, colored his hair gray and wore a dark blue suit with a light blue tie to complete his Biden look. The photo showed the couple holding American flags and raising their hands together.

Lemon captioned the photo with a tribute to Harris’s viral call to then-President-elect Biden after their 2020 election win, saying, “We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween.”

The post quickly gathered attention and got almost 30,000 likes in less than a day.

Before showing off their full costumes, Lemon teased their followers with some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, showing a table full of makeup products.

The big reveal was not only popular on Instagram but also shared and talked about on other platforms. On X, formerly Twitter, many conservatives mocked the couple and seethed.

Lemon was fired by CNN earlier this year. He was at the network for about 20 years. It came after allegations of unprofessional behavior on set of CNN This Morning.

"Don is very happy at the moment," a source close to Lemon told People last summer. "He has several opportunities he's mulling. He's enjoying his extra bonus time with his fiancé this summer in the Hamptons."

Latest Stories