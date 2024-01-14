Scroll To Top
People

MrBeast's Kris Tyson dunks on transphobes while celebrating one year on hormone therapy

Anthony Padilla and Kris Tyson
YouTube/Anthony Padilla

Even in celebrating her milestone, Tyson wasn't free from bigots online making fun of her. Luckily, she always has the perfect response.

YouTube star Kris Tyson isn't letting anyone rain on her parade as she marked one year on hormone replacement therapy.

Known for her collaborations with MrBeast, a.k.a. James Donaldson, Tyson has been open about her journey as a recently out transgender woman. The social media mogul began HRT in January 2023, and took to Twitter/X to celebrate her one-year anniversary last week.

"January vs December (the first photo is the night I took hrt)," she wrote.

Tyson's trans fans then also felt inspired to share how much they have grown while on HRT, with one telling the YouTuber that it was encouraging to see “how far we’ve both come." Tyson wrote back, “Your progress is so admiring!! I’m so happy for you."

Tyson came out as transgender last July but was subject to speculation about her identity by people online long before she first opened up about taking HRT in April of last year. She told YouTuber Anthony Padilla that she "never felt connected to my body until I started taking HRT" and that the treatment "is what really saved my life."

Transphobes online have continually attacked Tyson for her identity as well as attacking Donaldson for standing by his friend. Donaldson, who runs one of the largest channels on YouTube with over 229 million subscribers, previously defended Tyson against those saying that his association with her would hurt his career.

“[Kris] isn’t my ‘nightmare,’ [she’s] my fucking friend and things are fine,” Donaldson said in April. “All this transphobia is starting to piss me off.”

Even in celebrating her milestone, Tyson was not free from bigots making fun of her. The haters don't seem to be affecting her, however, as she always has a clapback ready. In response to one post saying she has a "male face" and large forehead, Tyson simply posted another glowing selfie.

"Thank you to all the transphobes that boost my engagement," she added in another post. "You’re helping the world see how hot I’m getting."

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
