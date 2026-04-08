Boston University removed Pride flags. Backlash forced its president to back off

Boston University has paused enforcement of a policy that led to the removal of Pride flags from campus offices, stepping back after weeks of escalating protests and faculty warnings that the school was suppressing free expression.

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In a letter to the campus community on Monday, Boston University President Melissa Gilliam said the school would temporarily halt the removals and acknowledged the harm the policy had caused.

“Our university and our policies exist within a larger social context, one that is dynamic and complex,” Gilliam wrote. “I have heard how difficult and painful that has been. I am deeply sorry.”

Gilliam described the decision not as a reversal but as a pause.

“What began as questions regarding a long-standing, routine university policy has evolved into something that has surfaced deep questions and concerns about belonging, expression, safety, and respect,” she wrote, adding that the university needs “more time and opportunity” to consider those issues.

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She also emphasized that LGBTQ+ members of the campus community “belong here and are needed here” and that the university remains committed to ensuring they “feel welcome” and “respected.”

The controversy, however, has been building for weeks.

As early as mid-March, faculty members raised alarms after Pride flags were repeatedly removed from office windows, in violation of the university’s “time, place, and manner” signage rules. Professor Nathan Phillips told Boston NPR affiliate WGBH that he rehung his flag after it was taken down, only to see it removed again days later.

“I just felt very strongly that I really had to maintain the line on freedom of expression,” Phillips said.

The policy dates to a 2024 update governing outward-facing displays, which the university has defended as content-neutral. But faculty say enforcement has not been neutral in practice and that it intensified at a particularly fraught political moment.

In a letter to Gilliam, leaders of the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors warned that the policy was chilling speech and urged administrators to stop “selectively targeting” expression, according to GBH.

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That concern helped transform a campus policy dispute into a broader flashpoint.

By early April, protests had spread across campus, a petition had drawn more than 2,000 signatures, and alumni, including a former plaintiff in a free speech case against the university, warned that the administration was revisiting settled legal ground.

The backlash also unfolded against a wider national backdrop. Universities have spent more than a year navigating intensifying conflicts over speech, protest, and institutional neutrality, from pro-Palestinian demonstrations in 2024 to renewed scrutiny of diversity initiatives under President Donald Trump’s second term.

That pressure has already had tangible consequences on other campuses. At Brown University, students told The Advocate last year that policy shifts tied to federal pressure left some transgender students feeling unsafe and uncertain about their privacy and place on campus, even as peers remained supportive.

At Boston University, critics said the removal of Pride flags, widely understood as symbols of safety and belonging, carried particular weight. “They symbolize inclusion, welcoming, safety, and acceptance,” sociology professor Joseph Harris told WGBH. “When those are attacked, communities are attacked.”

The university has maintained that the policy is not about viewpoint. Administrators have said the rules apply broadly to outward-facing signage and that displays can be relocated inside offices.

Still, Gilliam’s letter suggests the administration recognizes the limits of that argument. “It is critical that we can hold these matters separate,” she wrote, distinguishing between a policy discussion and questions about “core values.”

For many faculty, that distinction remains unresolved.