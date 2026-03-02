As President Donald Trump prepped for his second term, Tyler Hack was getting ready, too. Just before the inauguration, they launched a new political action committee called the Christopher Street Project . It aims to get pro-trans candidates elected to federal office — a “direct response” to the Trump administration’s “attacks on the trans community,” they said.

Staff, supporters, and iconic New York City figures gathered at a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen to celebrate the group’s one-year anniversary on Tuesday. In just one year, the group has engaged with more than 100 federal officeholders, Hack said, and that’s just the start.

“We need to have the political power that any group needs to survive against an authoritarian regime,” they said. “We are entering year two with the same level of scrappiness that got us here in the first place.”

For Hack, the organization’s rapid growth came as a surprise. It raised more than $150,000 in just two months , and found high-profile supporters in Sen. Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey; U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts; and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas.

The organization was named in reference to New York City’s Christopher Street, home of Stonewall Inn and the famed 1969 riots that helped launch the gay rights movement. It pays particular focus to Democratic policy, urging support for trans issues and challenging Democratic officials who don’t support trans rights at the voting booth.

“We have built community in cities all over this country, from New York to Minneapolis to Los Angeles to Boston [and]erywhere in between,” Hack said. “Trans folks can’t be left in the shadows. We need to be visible.”

Related: How a new trans rights PAC looks to rebuild the political playbook with these high-profile endorsements

Attendees gather at Industry Bar, a gay bar in Manhattan, for the Christopher Street Project's one-year anniversary celebration on Feb. 24. Jack Walker/The Advocate

That mission has resonated with Frankie Grande, an out influencer and performer who delivered remarks during Tuesday’s event. Grande told The Advocate he hopes the group and its supporters can carry current momentum into this year’s midterm elections.

“The trans community has been targeted by the Republican Party,” Grande said. “We’re heading, hopefully, into a regime shift.”

Hack said highlights from the past year have been numerous. The group helped campaign for U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat elected to Congress last September .

Other elections around the country have signaled a rejection of “anti-trans extremism,” Hack said, despite narratives that progressive stances on trans issues lost the Democratic Party votes in the 2024 presidential election.

Another guest speaker at Tuesday’s event was Bernie Wagenblast, the voiceover artist behind automated announcements in the New York City subway system. Wagenblast, who is trans , said the group’s success reminded her of the importance of political engagement beyond state — and transit — lines.

“Living here in the little blue bubble of the New York-New Jersey area, you sometimes lose sight of what it might be like if I were living in Kansas or Oklahoma or Texas,” she said. “Getting changes at the federal level is critical, because that’s where so much takes place.”

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is currently running to represent New York City in Congress, also delivered remarks. He told The Advocate that trans rights are central to his political ambitions.

“Change is not going to get made by just electing a few good people to Congress and hoping they do the right thing,” said Lander, who recently won the Christopher Street Project’s endorsement. “People are so fed up. Not just with Donald Trump, but with Democrats who don’t have enough guts to stand up on trans issues in particular.”

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander addresses attendees at the Feb. 24 celebration in Hell's Kitchen. Jack Walker/The Advocate

Supporters from New York City and beyond who attended Tuesday’s event said they were excited by what the organization has accomplished in a short time.

“The Christopher Street Project is just doing great work advocating for all of us in Washington,” said Greg Palmer. “It’s just really important that we support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Grace Ryan had been following the Christopher Street Project online, and heard about the event through political organizers on twitter. “For me, trans rights are such an absolute no-brainer,” Ryan said. “It’s something that I’m really passionate about.”

Some of Hack’s family made it to the celebration, too. Elissa Brown, their aunt, said Hack has long had an activist mindset. “This is a person who has been advocating for animals and children and people who were struggling since they were young,” they said.

While this year’s midterm elections will draw much focus from the organization, Hack said its rapid success has the group thinking long term, too. The end goal is to make sure community support for trans people is reflected in Washington, especially among Democrats.

“We didn’t know that the organization would grow into something of this scale so quickly. But I think when you’re filling a gap and galvanizing people behind a population that needs protecting, that’s what happens,” Hack said. “We’re ready to fight for another year.”