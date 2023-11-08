Danica Roem Makes History Again and Is Elected Virginia's First Transgender State Senator

Danica Roem has been elected Virginia’s first out transgender state senator.

Tuesday night, Roem was leading Republican Bill Woolf by about 52 percent to 48 percent with all but a few ballots counted, giving her a victory in Senate District 30, numerous media outlets report.

Roem, a Democrat, is in her third term in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing a district that includes the northern Virginia cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, plus western Prince William County. She was the first out trans person seated in any state legislature.

She decided to run for Senate in the newly created District 30 after redistricting split her house district three ways. She will be the nation’s second out trans state senator — Sarah McBride in Delaware was the first — as well as the first in Virginia or in any southern state.

During the race, Republicans attacked Roem with transphobic fliers.

“Danica faced an unprecedented deluge of anti-trans hate on the campaign trail, but she was not fazed nor distracted,” noted a statement from LGBTQ+ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker. “She made LGBTQ+ history tonight because she put constituents first, speaking to the real issues that impact children and their families in Virginia, from fixing roads to ensuring kids and families have food on the table. Her win tonight will make national headlines and serves as a deafening rebuke to bigots who continue to try and silence the LGBTQ+ community and trans people in particular.”