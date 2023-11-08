Scroll To Top
Politics

Danica Roem Makes History Again and Is Elected Virginia's First Transgender State Senator

Danica Roem
Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Danica Roem was the first transgender person seated in any state legislature. During her campaign for state Senate, she faced transphobia but emerged victorious on Election Day.

Danica Roem has been elected Virginia’s first out transgender state senator.

Tuesday night, Roem was leading Republican Bill Woolf by about 52 percent to 48 percent with all but a few ballots counted, giving her a victory in Senate District 30, numerous media outlets report.

Roem, a Democrat, is in her third term in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing a district that includes the northern Virginia cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, plus western Prince William County. She was the first out trans person seated in any state legislature.

She decided to run for Senate in the newly created District 30 after redistricting split her house district three ways. She will be the nation’s second out trans state senator — Sarah McBride in Delaware was the first — as well as the first in Virginia or in any southern state.

During the race, Republicans attacked Roem with transphobic fliers.

“Danica faced an unprecedented deluge of anti-trans hate on the campaign trail, but she was not fazed nor distracted,” noted a statement from LGBTQ+ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker. “She made LGBTQ+ history tonight because she put constituents first, speaking to the real issues that impact children and their families in Virginia, from fixing roads to ensuring kids and families have food on the table. Her win tonight will make national headlines and serves as a deafening rebuke to bigots who continue to try and silence the LGBTQ+ community and trans people in particular.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsVirginiaNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgender
politicianstransgendertransphobiadanica roemvirginiapolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories