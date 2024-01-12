Scroll To Top
Politics

Greece to legalize same-sex marriage after opposition agrees to support it

Pictured: Stefanos Kasselakis and his husband
MENELAOS MYRILLAS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Greece is slated to legalize same-sex marriage and adoption, but surrogacy will remain restricted.

Greece's government is slated to legalize same-sex marriage and adoption after the country's left-wing political party withdrew its opposition.

Stefanos Kasselakis, the out gay leader of Syriza, said Thursday that he would instruct the 38 lawmakers in his party to vote in support of the measure, despite saying it does not go far enough to protect LGBTQ+ parental rights, the Associated Press reports.

The measure, put forth and supported by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, does not allow same-sex couples to have children via surrogacy. The country only allows surrogacy for women who are unable to conceive due to health problems, regardless of marital status. Adoption is allowed in Greece for heterosexual couples, and single men and women. The new legislation will allow same-sex couples to adopt as well as marry.

Kasselakis, who married his partner in New York in October 2023, has voiced the desire to have children through a surrogate. In criticizing the measure, Kasselakis also criticized Mitsotakis for "political cowardice" during an interview with Greek news network Star TV, according to the AP.

Related: Meet the Gay Man Elected to Lead Greece's Leftist Party in Historic First

The progressive condemned the prime minister for refusing to call out the dozen lawmakers in his center-right political party, New Democracy, who objected to the legislation. New Democracy holds the majority in Greece's parliament with 158 members.

Mitsotakis, for his part, has tepidly defended the legislation against backlash from his party's detractors and the country's Orthodox Church, which has remained staunchly opposed to the measure. While the prime minister has been supportive of marriage equality, he recently doubled down on his opposition to surrogacy.

“What we are going to legislate is equality in marriage, which means the elimination of any discrimination based on sexual orientation. It is not something radically different from what applies in other European countries," he said in an interview with Greek public broadcaster ERT, adding, “We won’t change the law on assisted parenthood. The idea of women who are turned into child-producing machines on demand ... that is not going to happen.”

Of the Holy Synod, which previously suggested LGBTQ+ parental rights are a gateway to society's collapse, Mitsotakis added: "it is the state that legislates, it doesn’t co-legislate with the church.”

Same-sex unions were first legalized in Greece in 2015. The full government proposal is expected to be released within the next few days, after which it will take weeks to get approval from parliament.

Pictured: Stefanos Kasselakis and his husband

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsGreeceWorldMarriage EqualityYahoo Feed
greecesame-sex marriagemarriage equalityeuropestefanos kasselakiskyriakos mitsotakisprime ministernew democracysyrizasurrogacyadoptionworld
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio