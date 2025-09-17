Ilhan Omar, Nancy Mace fight over Mace's false claim that Omar celebrated Charlie Kirk's death

Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is saying her Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar should be sent back to Somalia, while Omar says Mace needs help — all in a fight over Mace’s resolution to censure Omar that falsely claims Omar celebrated far-right activist Charlie Kirk’s death.

Anti-LGBTQ+ South Carolinian Mace’s resolution alleges that Omar “smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder” during an interview with Mehdi Hassan on Zeteo. But Omar, who represents a Minnesota district, did no such thing, Hassan said on X, replying to a similar claim by Chris Cuomo.

“No one said he deserved to die,” Hassan wrote. “Ilhan Omar said the exact opposite to me. She condemned his killing. And she said her heart goes out to Kirk’s widow.” An Advocate viewing of the video confirms this. Omar also noted that Kirk did not show the empathy that his supporters want to be shown to his family. Among other things, Kirk “was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd,” she said.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Mace’s resolution also cites quotes from a TikTok video Omar reposted, but those are the words of the TikTok user, not Omar. “We can both denounce this violence and realize that Kirk and his ilk’s rhetoric are why it happened,” the user said.

Mace posted the resolution on X as well as this comment: “Ilhan Omar said it herself: actions have consequences. Time to live by it, @IlhanMN. We've filed a resolution to censure her and strip her committee assignments. If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back.”

Omar came to the U.S. from Somalia as a child with her family.

“I know you aren’t well or smart but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn’t a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation,” Omar replied. “Regardless of what you do with these committees, my office will continue to be next to you and I will continue to be in Congress.”

“We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next,” Mace responded.

“Would love to see you get the help you need next,” Omar replied. “You belong in rehab, not Congress.” She also said, “Is your ridiculous censure about me being born in Somalia? Because that’s just as crazy as you are.” Mace is just trying to promote her run for South Carolina governor, Omar added.

Mace then said, “Who knows, maybe it’ll be about you marrying your brother next! Tune in!” The idea that Omar married her brother is a long-debunked rumor. She added, “Ilhan Omar should be stripped of her seat and her citizenship.”

Mace’s resolution is scheduled to be debated Wednesday evening.