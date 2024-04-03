Not to be outdone by Trans Day of Visibility, Trump weirdly declares ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Former President Donald Trump has announced that Election Day on November 5 will be celebrated as “Christian Visibility Day,” igniting debates over religious freedom and the separation of church and state in America. The declaration came amid right-wing accusations against President Joe Biden for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on the same date as Easter Sunday this year, leading to outrage from conservative circles.



Related: White House responds to weird Republican outrage over Transgender Day of Visibility coinciding with Easter



Transgender Day of Visibility, established in 2009 and observed annually on March 31, coincidentally aligned with Easter Sunday, a holiday that moves every year, last weekend. The overlap led to spurious claims by Trump and his supporters that the Biden administration was attempting to undermine Christian traditions, despite Biden’s own proclamations affirming the importance of both events. A devout Roman Catholic, Biden has been vocal about his administration’s commitment to inclusivity and protecting all Americans, irrespective of their gender identity or religious beliefs.

Related: Karine Jean-Pierre slams right-wing misinformation on Trans Day of Visibility



Trump made the comments Tuesday during a Green Bay, Wis., rally. “What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day?” Trump said, according to TheIndependent, eliciting boos from the audience. He further promised Election Day would see unprecedented Christian turnout, branding it as “Christian Visibility Day.”

The former president’s efforts to mobilize conservative Christian voters through such declarations have sparked a national conversation about the role of religion in American politics. While some of Trump’s base view the move as a defense of Christian values, critics argue it represents a dangerous conflation of religious observance with political allegiance, potentially alienating non-Christian Americans and eroding the constitutional principle of separation between church and state.

Related: Raphael Warnock slams Mike Johnson as ‘opposite of Christian’ after Trans Visibility Day uproar



The White House has countered the criticism, emphasizing Biden’s dedication to bringing Americans together while upholding the dignity and freedoms of every individual. In a statement, the administration reaffirmed its stance against discrimination and violence based on gender identity, highlighting the importance of recognizing the contributions and challenges of the transgender community.