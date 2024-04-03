Scroll To Top
Politics

Not to be outdone by Trans Day of Visibility, Trump weirdly declares ‘Christian Visibility Day’

2016 President Elect Donald Trump gestures arms open speech large crowd Thank You tour stop Giant Center HERSHEY PA
Shutterstock

The former president appears to be banking on manufactured outrage by right-wing extremists.

Cwnewser

Former President Donald Trump has announced that Election Day on November 5 will be celebrated as “Christian Visibility Day,” igniting debates over religious freedom and the separation of church and state in America. The declaration came amid right-wing accusations against President Joe Biden for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on the same date as Easter Sunday this year, leading to outrage from conservative circles.

Transgender Day of Visibility, established in 2009 and observed annually on March 31, coincidentally aligned with Easter Sunday, a holiday that moves every year, last weekend. The overlap led to spurious claims by Trump and his supporters that the Biden administration was attempting to undermine Christian traditions, despite Biden’s own proclamations affirming the importance of both events. A devout Roman Catholic, Biden has been vocal about his administration’s commitment to inclusivity and protecting all Americans, irrespective of their gender identity or religious beliefs.

Trump made the comments Tuesday during a Green Bay, Wis., rally. “What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be Trans Visibility Day?” Trump said, according to TheIndependent, eliciting boos from the audience. He further promised Election Day would see unprecedented Christian turnout, branding it as “Christian Visibility Day.”

The former president’s efforts to mobilize conservative Christian voters through such declarations have sparked a national conversation about the role of religion in American politics. While some of Trump’s base view the move as a defense of Christian values, critics argue it represents a dangerous conflation of religious observance with political allegiance, potentially alienating non-Christian Americans and eroding the constitutional principle of separation between church and state.

The White House has countered the criticism, emphasizing Biden’s dedication to bringing Americans together while upholding the dignity and freedoms of every individual. In a statement, the administration reaffirmed its stance against discrimination and violence based on gender identity, highlighting the importance of recognizing the contributions and challenges of the transgender community.

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
