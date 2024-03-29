Scroll To Top
Biden issues proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility amid Republican attacks on trans rights

USA President Joe Biden signing White House proclamation March 31st Transgender Day of Visibility
Oliver Contreras/The White House; Shutterstock

The president is uplifting transgender people while Republicans continue to try to legislate them out of public life.

Cwnewser

On Friday, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transgender rights by declaring March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility in a White House proclamation. This day, dedicated to honoring the courage and contributions of transgender Americans, arrives amid a backdrop of increasing legislative attacks on the community, particularly from Republican lawmakers at both state and federal levels.

“Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation,” Biden’s proclamation said. It noted that the Biden-Harris administration has taken significant steps to protect and affirm the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, including ending the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military, appointing transgender leaders within the administration, and signing executive orders aimed at bolstering civil rights protections.

However, these strides are challenged by a surge in anti-trans legislation and rhetoric spearheaded by Republicans in state legislatures and Congress. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the GOP has introduced 479 anti-LGBTQ+ bills nationwide this year alone. Such measures seek to curtail the rights of transgender people, affecting their access to healthcare, education, and public services.

“No one should have to be brave just to be themselves,” Biden said, condemning these efforts as fundamentally un-American and harmful.

USA President Joe Biden signing White House proclamation March 31st Transgender Day of VisibilityShutterstock

Concurrently, the Human Rights Campaign is gearing up to celebrate trans joy, spotlighting the vibrance, diversity, and resilience of the transgender community. In a statement, HRC emphasized the joy and power within the transgender community, despite the ongoing challenges and the violence that has claimed lives in 2024, including those of Righteous TK “Chevy” Hill, Diamond Brigman, Kitty Monroe, and Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old student at Owasso High School.

HRC president Kelley Robinson reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to combating anti-trans legislation and honoring the memory of trans individuals not for the circumstances of their passing but for their impactful lives. “The orchestrated assault on transgender rights poses a direct threat to the well-being of trans individuals,” Robinson said.

As the Biden administration and organizations like HRC stand in solidarity with the transgender community, the celebration of TDOV serves as both a testament to the progress made and a reminder of the battles that lie ahead.

“We are making public services more accessible for transgender Americans, including with more inclusive passports and easier access to Social Security benefits,” Biden said, noting, “There is much more to do.” He called on Congress to pass the Equality Act to enshrine civil rights protections in legislation.

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back,” Biden said.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
