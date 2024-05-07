Scroll To Top
Politics

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic, still in prison, quietly ends presidential campaign

Tiger King Joe Exotic mugshot 2024 predidential campaign video
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office; instagram @joe_exotic

Joe Exotic has seemingly withdrawn himself from the race for president without a word.

Joe Exotic, star of the hit 2020 Netflix docuseries Tiger King, has ended his presidential campaign.

Exotic’s campaign committee, Joseph Maldonado to Free America, filed a termination report with the Federal Election Commission Thursday, Raw Story first reported. The filing reveals that his campaign has just $1,400 left in funding after raising over $16,000.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 21-year sentence in a federal prison for his part in a murder-for-hire plot targeting his rival, Carole Baskin. Exotic was detained after offering $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent in exchange for her murder.

Exotic announced on Twitter in March, 2023 that he had filed paperwork to run for president as a Libertarian candidate in 2024, later switching to Democrat. He continued to maintain his innocence, and insisted that he was legally able to campaign from prison.

“Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison and you might think this is a joke but it's not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here," Exotic wrote on his campaign website. "Put aside that I am gay, that I am in prison for now, that I used drugs in the past, that I had more than one boyfriend at once, and that Carole hates my guts. This all has not a thing to do with me being able to be your voice."

Exotic was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021. He stopped treatment in February, 2023, writing in a letter obtained by TMZ that his doctors suspected the cancer was rapidly growing, and he was content "to stay here and just let it take its course." He drafted a new will at the time in which he left everything to his fiancé, Seth Posey.

“I could care less about dying, my birthday is coming up soon and all I want is to see Seth," Exotic wrote.

Exotic's team asked for a lesser sentence of 7.5 years in 2022 on account of his diagnosis, which was denied. Baskin told the judge at the hearing that Exotic "continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me" and that she had continued to receive threatening communications despite his detainment.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsArts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedCrimetelevisionNewsPeople
cancercarole baskindiagnosisfederal election commissionjoe exoticjoseph maldonadomurder for hirepresidential campaignprison sentenceprostate cancerseth poseytiger kingnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio