Scroll To Top
Politics

A new bill would enhance LGBTQ+ youth mental health services

Laphonza Butler reads Audre Lorde protest book banning
facebook @senlaphonza

The Pride in Mental Health Act, introduced Thursday by U.S. Sens. Laphonza Butler and Tina Smith, comes at a time of crisis for LGBTQ+ young people..

trudestress

Democratic U.S. Sens. Laphonza Butler and Tina Smith Thursday introduced the Pride in Mental Health Act, which would strengthen mental health and crisis intervention resources for at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.

“Accessing mental health care and support has become increasingly difficult in nearly every state in the country,” Butler, the first Black LGBTQ+ senator, said in a press release. “Barriers get even more difficult if you are a young person who lacks a supportive community or is fearful of being outed, harassed, or threatened. I am introducing the Pride in Mental Health Act to help equip LGBTQ+ youth with the resources to get the affirming and often life-saving care they need.”

“Mental health care is health care. And for some LGBTQ+ youth, receiving access to the mental health care they need can mean the difference between living in safety and dignity, and suffering alone through discrimination, bullying, and even violence,” added Smith. “The data shows what many parents and educators see every day — an epidemic of students in classrooms dealing with anxiety, depression and other serious mental health conditions, with nowhere to turn. Meeting LGBTQ+ students where they already are — in school — helps us break down the stigma they might face and get kids the health care they need.”

They noted that LGBTQ+ youth have higher races of mental health problems and suicide attempts than their straight and cisgender peers, while many have not been able to obtain the care they need, and hospitals and clinics are often ill-equipped to serve them.

The Pride in Mental Health Act would award grants to enable institutions to assess and improve mental health and substance use outcomes for LGBTQ+ youth; require eligible entities to provide cultural competency training for caregivers, collect data on LGBTQ+ youth’s behavioral health, issue guidelines on preventing anti-LGBTQ+ bullying in schools, and integrate behavioral health services for LGBTQ+ youth in school systems; direct the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to review and update resources listed on their website that pertain to LGBTQ+ communities; and commission a report on the mental health outcomes and care of LGBTQ+ youth in foster care and other federal social services programs. Funds allocted under the act could not be used for conversion therapy.

Several other senators have signed on to the act, while in the House of Representatives, the effort to pass it is led by Sharice Davids, Eric Sorensen, and Ritchie Torres, all Democrats and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with 163 other House members.

While the press release does not mention this, the bill’s introduction comes a day after the report that Oklahoma transgender teen Nex Benedict’s death was a suicide. Benedict died last month, the day after being in a fight with three other students in a high school restroom. Benedict had endured extensive bullying by his schoolmates.

The act is endorsed by numerous organizations: Human Rights Campaign, GLSEN, American Academy of Pediatrics, National Education Association, National Center for Transgender Equality, Seattle Indian Health Board, PFLAG National, the Trevor Project, American Psychological Association, Whitman-Walker Institute, InterACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth, National Alliance on Mental Illness, American Federation of Teachers, Mental Health America, and Center for Law and Social Policy.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo Feed
bullyingeric sorensenlaphonza butlerritchie torressharice davidssuicideu.s. house of representativesconversion therapyfoster carelgbtq youthmental health carenex benedicttina smithu.s. senate
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio