Democratic lawmaker calls Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik a 'pedophile protector'

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik claims to care about children being "groomed," but as Rep. Rosa DeLauro points out, she still supports Donald Trump.

The Democratic lawmaker from Connecticut had a brutal response for the right-wing social media figure after Raichik accused her of not caring about SNAP recipients. DeLauro recently posted a video in which she criticized the Trump Administration for withholding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and another criticizing Democrats in the Senate for voting to end the government shutdown without concessions.

Raichik, who runs, reposted the two videos to her account, accusing DeLauro of supposed hypocrisy with the caption “It’s almost as if they don’t care about hungry Americans at all..."

DeLauro then responded with a picture of Raichik holding the empty "Epstein files" released by Trump's Department of Justice in February, replying, “Not taking shit from the pedophile protector."

Raichik has been designated as an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Libs of TikTok account has been one of the loudest voices perpetuating the lie that LGBTQ+ people are "grooming" children, and has been linked to several bomb and death threats against schools, healthcare facilities, and other institutions serving the queer community.

DeLauro's clapback came shortly after Senate Democrats released bombshell information on Wednesday which included several emails from the estate of the late convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein mentioning Trump. The emails are part of 23,000 documents the Senate Oversight Committee is reviewing from the estate.

One of the emails contained a message from Epstein's assistant and ex-girlfriend Ghislane Maxwell, calling Trump the "dog that hasn't barked" and claiming that Trump had spent "house at my house" with one of the alleged trafficking victims.

Another email from Trump biographer Michael Wolff tells Epstein to let Trump "hang himself," seemingly suggesting that Epstein blackmail Trump using their relationship.

"If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff wrote. "You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt."