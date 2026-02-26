Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

This Georgia education champion could be the first Black out gay man to represent the South in Congress

“We need a stronger set of Democrats who are willing to fight for their communities,” Everton Blair told The Advocate.

everton blair standing in the center aisle of a school bus

Everton Blair is running to be the first Black out gay man to represent the South in Congress.

Everton Blair for Congress

Many congressional districts need new representation, and one of them most in need is Georgia’s 13th, says Everton Blair, a Black gay man who is one of several candidates challenging the incumbent in the Democratic primary there.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

“We have a member of Congress who is not doing the job,” Blair says of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who has represented the suburban Atlanta district since 2003. Scott has recently been criticized for not voting in several recent elections, including the 2024 presidential election. Concerns have been raised about his age — he’s 80 — and his absence from Congress due to health issues. In 2024, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota replaced him as the ranking member — the top Democrat — on the House Agriculture Committee. Craig, a lesbian, is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Related: Ousted under Trump's trans military ban, retired Space Force Col. Bree Fram launches bid for Congress

Related: Meet the gay Navy veteran trying to flip a red congressional seat in Virginia

Blair would be the first Black out LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South and the first male one. Julie Johnson, a white lesbian, was elected to the U.S. House from Texas in 2024. He is one of at least nine Democrats challenging Scott in the primary. A 10th one, lawyer Ron McKenzie, recently suspended his campaign and endorsed Blair. Three Republicans are running as well, but the district is heavily Democratic.

a black man is standing at the entrance of a large building wearing a white shirt and a blue suit, he's smiling Everton Blair is running for Congress in Georgia.Everton Blair for Congress

Blair is a former high school math teacher in the Atlanta public schools. His entry into public office was in the Gwinnett County Board of Education, which runs the largest school system in Georgia. He was elected to the board in 2018, becoming its youngest-ever member and the first person of color on the body. He was elected chair in 2021, and he did not seek reelection the following year.

Before joining the board, in addition to teaching, he coached superintendents across the country and was a policy fellow in President Barack Obama’s White House Initiative on Educational Excellence.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Harvard College, a master’s degree in policy, organizations, and leadership from Stanford University, and a doctorate in education leadership from Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Blair is proud of his work on the school board. He saw it through the COVID-19 pandemic — “that was the most trying time for our school system in our lifetime,” he says — and through a change in superintendents, for which he led the search. Each year, the board increased salaries for teachers, paraprofessionals, social workers, and psychologists without raising property taxes, he says, and when he left, the system had surplus funds.

Related: After 30 years in uniform, a veteran in Nebraska who survived ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ is running for Congress

Related: Democrat under fire over campaign memo implying LGBTQ+ candidates aren’t electable in key California race

Blair came out publicly when he was elected to the board. “A lot of people assumed I was straight,” notes Blair, who is single. His coming-out gave students and teachers a sense of belonging, he says: “It opened space for people to be authentically them.”

If he is elected to Congress, strengthening public education will be one of his priorities, he says. Affordable housing, health care, and economic development are up there, too. “We need a representative who can connect good jobs to the district,” he says. In the current economic climate, residents are working harder for less money than previously, he asserts.

Resisting President Donald Trump’s destructive and authoritarian actions is also high on the list. “I’m very frustrated with Trump’s efforts to dismantle everything,” Blair says. “I don’t see the current [Democratic] leaders responding directly and passionately enough.”

a black man speaking into a microphone as he's surrounded by supporters who are clapping while seated Everton Blair speaking to supporters as he runs to be the first Black out gay man in Congress.Everton Blair for Congress

“We have got to jam this administration,” he says. “We’ve got to put sand in the gears of all the chaos they’re stoking.” That includes abolishing agencies that have abused their power, like Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he says, and impeaching members of their administration who deserve it, such as Attorney General Pam Bondi. “We’ve got to be using the power of the office,” Blair says.

He says he is not only the youngest candidate in the race but the most progressive, and he calls himself a “homegrown leader,” having been born and raised in the district. His parents and extended family live in the district as well. “I bring a lot of lived experience,” he says.

The boundaries of the 13th district were redrawn after the 2020 census. It previously covered areas west and south of Atlanta, but now it includes a swath of the city's suburbs. Over the years, its demographics have changed, shifting from heavily white and Republican to heavily Black and Democratic, Blair notes.

Related: This gay Navy reservist is running to represent the Virginia Beach area in Congress

Related: Muslim legislator running for governor says Georgia deserves leaders who reject scapegoating trans people

Scott has been an LGBTQ+ ally, earning high scores on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard, but Blair says, “We need a champion who’s not just an ally, but who’s a member of our community. It’s a lot harder to discriminate against me when you look me in the eye as a colleague.” Blair has been endorsed by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

In Georgia, if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, there must be a runoff between the top two vote recipients. Polling indicates that the Democratic primary will go to a runoff, and Scott may not make it, Blair says. The Republican and Democratic primaries will be held on May 19, and the general election on November 3.

If Blair advances and eventually wins, he promises to advocate for his constituents and resist authoritarian forces. “We need a stronger set of Democrats who are willing to fight for their communities,” he says. “We have to make sure we’re sending the strongest, most authentic, and surest fighter.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

robert garcia and members of congress outside the chappaqua performing arts center
National

Clinton depositions spur Democrats’ demand for Donald Trump’s Epstein files testimony

“The person who actually appears more times in the files than the former president, who we want to speak with, is President Donald Trump," Rep. Robert Garcia said.

erika kirk blots her face with a tissue while sitting in the house gallery during the state of the union
National

Outraged Ben Shapiro says Candace Owens documentary labels Erika Kirk a ‘lesbian pedophile’

The far-right influencer for months accused the CEO of Turning Point USA of being involved in her husband, Charlie Kirk's, murder.

collage showing medical bandages in the shape of a chest binder
Transgender Health

'They better take away duct tape': Trans men say they'll keep binding despite FDA crackdown

Chest binders are a common first step to explore gender identity. Restricting them could push people back to unsafe DIY methods.

A man in a suit sits in a white chair. He is holding a microphone in his right hand and holding up both hands in a gesture. He is smiling.
National

Gov. Gavin Newsom again under fire for comments on trans athletes & pronouns

The California governor urged Democrats to be more "culturally normal."

More For You

How the Republicans’ SAVE America Act will disenfranchise married & LGBTQ+ Americans

people voting in a line of stations at a polling place

Voters make selections at their booths inside an early voting site on October 17, 2024, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Republicans in Congress have cast the SAVE America Act as a straightforward effort to “protect election integrity,” with Speaker Mike Johnson calling it “commonsense” and saying it is supported by “more than 80 percent of the American people.” But civil rights advocates and voting law experts warn the bill would do far more than tighten verification rules: It would erect new barriers that disproportionately burden marginalized voters whose legal identities do not neatly align with government paperwork, while also blocking millions of eligible Americans from voting. Keep Reading →

21 states now limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two

Bathroom signs no gender neutral option
21 states limit transgender people’s bathroom use, with criminal penalties in two
Shuttershock Creative
Nearly half of the states in the country want to check what’s in your pants before you can use the bathroom. Two make using the facilities in line with a person’s gender identity a crime. Keep Reading →

Trump endorses self-described ‘Nazi-ish’ Texas Republican as Peter Thiel backs his bid for Congress

jace yarbrough

Jace Yarbrough is a Republican running for Congress in Texas.

Jace Yarbrough/Facebook
A Texas Republican congressional candidate who has said critics might call his views “bigoted and backward and oppressive and Nazi-ish” got a high-profile boost this week from President Donald Trump and is already drawing financial backing from Peter Thiel, the out gay tech billionaire and co-founder of Palantir Technologies. Keep Reading →

Colorado’s Jared Polis embraces Trump’s national governors’ White House dinner snub: a ‘badge of honor’

colorado gov. jared polis speaking behind the state seal and in front of an lgbtq pride flag

Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks during a community gathering at the site of an attack against a group of people holding a vigil for kidnapped Israeli citizens in Gaza in Boulder, Colorado, on June 4, 2025.

CHET STRANGE/AFP via Getty Images
The winter meeting of the National Governors Association is usually a refuge from the louder dramas of Washington, D.C.: a few days of policy panels, side conversations about housing and health care, and the quiet choreography of federalism. This year, it opened instead with a reminder of how difficult it has become to keep even the rituals of governance free from the pull of spectacle in the second Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Project 2025 creator wants to ban gender-affirming care for trans adults

Kevin Roberts

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts

Screenshot via PBD Podcast
After successfully pushing unscientific bans against gender-affirming care for youth, the creator of Project 2025 wants to outlaw the life-saving treatment even for adults. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved