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House Republicans accuse leaders of trans-inclusive school systems of ‘child abuse’

Superintendents pushed back against claims that inclusive policies endanger children, arguing that schools have a responsibility to support all students.

joe wilson and virginia foxx

Reps. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., and Joe Wilson, R-S.C., prepare for the House Education and Workforce Committee hearing titled "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Department of Education," in Rayburn building.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Congressional Republicans harangued school superintendents from across the country for creating inclusive campus environments for transgender students.

The U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee subpoenaed leaders of some of America’s largest school districts and, on Wednesday, cast protections for trans youth as violations of parental rights and the civil rights of peers. In particular, Republicans aggressively questioned Dr. Macquline King, superintendent and CEO of Chicago Public Schools, and Dr. Maria Su, superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District.

Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg asked Su to say at what age children should be “exposed to drag queen story hour,” following up by asking when they may be “prepared for” the experience of having someone in drag read them a book.

Related: Virginia Democrat who praised LGBTQ+ inclusion is now helping Republicans out trans kids

“We welcome all 49,000 students as they are. We support our students. We work really hard,” she replied. “We follow state and federal laws where we align our curriculum with state standards.”

Walberg then asked whether families with a religious objection can “opt out” of such an event, a right the district allows. “I still didn’t get the age requirement,” Walberg said.

Superintendents from both urban and suburban districts pushed back on characterizations of their curricula as problematic.

“Too often, the public narrative frames schools and parents as adversaries. That is not the reality I see in our community or in public education more broadly,” said Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence, who leads a district in Virginia.

“I am a parent and believe it is critical that schools respect and listen to our parents as we work alongside them to educate our students. The overwhelming majority of parents and educators want the same things for our children: for them to be safe, academically challenged, emotionally supported, and prepared to contribute positively to their communities after graduation.”

But Florida Rep. Randy Fine claimed during the hearing that transgender students were not disciplined the same as cisgender ones in the Virginia district. “Why did the girl pretending to be a boy, who filmed the boys in their restroom, why was there no discipline for that student?” asked Fine. “Why did the people complaining about the girl coming into the boy’s restroom but not the girl who was filming?”

Spence said that characterization was inaccurate but declined to discuss a specific incident. Fine, who has faced criticism from Muslim groups for anti-Muslim remarks, then suggested that only Christians who complained faced consequences, while a Muslim boy did not.

Related: These 8 Democrats voted for the Republican national ‘Don’t Say Trans’ bill passed by the House

Fox News has reported extensively on an incident in which two boys were suspended for sexually harassing a trans boy, whose parents objected to sharing a locker room with him.

Democrats on the committee defended schools with inclusive policies.

“Every student, especially our students of color, our transgender and gender expansive students, our immigrant students, and our students with disabilities, deserve a safe place to learn where they can grow and thrive,” said Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, the committee’s ranking Democrat.

And Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, also a Democrat, said too many states are imposing policies that hurt and erase trans youth.

“There are several factors that are causing real risk, not just hyped up political perceived risk,” she said. “Where trans students go to the bathroom and books about queer people and accurate history are not on that list. In fact, multiple public health studies show zero evidence of correlation between transgender individuals using gender appropriate restrooms and an increase in sex sexual offenses.”

Still, Walberg told King he considered it “child abuse” to allow trans boys to sleep on overnight trips in the same rooms as those assigned male at birth.

“By first grade, Chicago Public Schools introduces students to the concept of ‘gender identity.’ Third-grade material then asks students to ‘Explain the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.’ By fifth grade, CPS introduces students to puberty blockers,” he said. “The consequences of these policies are horrific.”

King said her district has an obligation to maintain a safe environment for a diverse population of 316,000 children in 77 communities.

“The only way to truly serve every student is to understand and embrace what makes each student and community unique,” she said. “By recognizing and responding to those differences, we create schools where every student feels seen, valued, and supported.”

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