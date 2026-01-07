Pete Buttigieg blasts 'ideological bull' behind Trump's takeover of Venezuela

Pete Buttigieg has lambasted Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller over the administration’s takeover of Venezuela, calling Miller's justification for the action “ideological bullshit.”

Tuesday on Bluesky, the former Transportation secretary showed a clip of Miller speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN. Miller said the U.S. is “running Venezuela” and that “we live in a world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world that have existed since the beginning of time.”

“That’s Stephen Miller, the most powerful policy voice in the White House, saying that we live in a world where might makes right and whoever can beat up somebody else is going to get their way,” Buttigieg said after the clip ended. “This flies in the face of the whole point of what we have learned as a country and as a species, especially in the 20th century."

Related: 'Reckless and illegal': LGBTQ+ politicians blast Trump's military strike on Venezuela

“One of America’s greatest accomplishments was leading humanity out of that into a world where values and rules matter at least as much as brute force," he continued. "And dragging us into the past with that kind of ideological bullshit will make Americans less safe.”

He had preceded the clip by saying it’s not worth responding to all of the “crazy” things that come out of the Trump administration, “but this one we have to deal with."

Related: These 12 Democrats are the early top contenders for the party’s presidential nomination in 2028

Buttigieg was the first out gay person confirmed by the U.S. Senate for a Cabinet position. Before becoming President Joe Biden’s Transportation secretary in 2021, he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana, served in the military, and worked for a business consulting firm. He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and went farther in the primary process than any previous out candidate, but he ultimately threw his support to Biden. He is considering a run for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.