'Reckless and illegal': LGBTQ+ politicians blast Trump's military strike on Venezuela

LGBTQ+ politicians are generally condemning Donald Trump's military strike on Venezuela, an action he ordered without congressional approval, while also noting that now-ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was an oppressive leader who harmed his people.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared in U.S. District Court in New York City Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses. Trump has said the U.S. is “in charge” of Venezuela and warned interim leader Delcy Rodríguez that she must cooperate or she will fare “probably worse” than Maduro and Flores.

Related: Fraudster George Santos claims he’s going to Venezuela ‘to help with aid’

“After months of carrying out illegal strikes in the Caribbean, President Trump’s unauthorized military attack on Venezuela to arrest Maduro and take control of a sovereign nation puts American troops in harm’s way with no transparency, justification, or clear path forward,” said a statement from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. She is a Democrat, as are all the LGBTQ+ officials quoted below.

“I’m committed to stopping the flow of illegal drugs and standing up to illegitimate dictators like Maduro, but President Trump has made a unilateral decision to initiate regime change, deploy American troops on the ground, and seemingly take control of Venezuela, all without congressional approval.

“The President does not have the unilateral authority to invade foreign countries, oust their governments, and seize their resources. Under the Constitution, the power to go to war lies with the people's branch. It's time for Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reassert our constitutional role in authorizing military force when needed and holding President Trump accountable before the United States is engaged in another war the American people did not choose.”

“Nicolás Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator, and Venezuelans have suffered greatly under his regime,” said a statement from U.S. Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont. “That does not diminish the fact that President Trump has zero authority to use military force to remove the leader of another sovereign country. This unilateral military action was reckless, illegal and taken without any congressional briefing, approval or oversight. It brings us further down the dangerous path of abandoning our democratic principles, consolidating power, and destroying our Constitution.

“Americans do not want another war, another regime change, or another occupation of a foreign nation. We have made these horrible mistakes before, and American soldiers and their families have paid the price. Democrats in Congress need Republicans to stand with us to protect and defend the Constitution and congressional power. We are the elected officials closest to the people. We have a sacred duty to represent our people, to protect their rights, and to speak out and push back against any administration that violates the law.”

California State Sen. Scott Wiener called for Trump’s impeachment. “Trump is a total failure, with his polling numbers in the toilet, the Epstein scandal growing, and the American economy struggling,” Wiener, who is running to succeed Nancy Pelosi in the U.S. House, said in a press release. This reckless and illegal invasion of Venezuela — with full regime change — is designed to distract the public and to extract Venezuela’s oil wealth for Trump’s benefit and the benefit of his cronies. He is risking yet another foreign adventure morass for American troops and taxpayers, all for his own benefit.

“Trump has no legal authority to invade Venezuela, given lack of authorization by Congress. This lawless act is yet another impeachable offense by this thug President. By engaging in this reckless act, Trump is also making the entire world less safe. This lawless coup is an invitation for China to invade Taiwan, for Russia to escalate its conquest in Ukraine, and for Netanyahu to expand the destruction of Gaza and annex the West Bank.”

"Two things can be true at once: Nicolás Maduro is a dictator who has enabled drug trafficking into the United States, and the President’s unauthorized military action in Venezuela is a clear violation of the Constitution and international law,” said a statement from U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson of Texas. “Just weeks ago, the Administration told Congress that regime change was not its objective in Venezuela. They lied. History has shown us that regime change — even when framed as necessary or well-intentioned — carries serious and often devastating consequences. We are now watching the same reckless playbook unfold again, with no clear plan for what comes next and no consideration for the destabilizing effects this could have across the region. Congressional oversight exists to ensure there is a clear strategy, accountability, and that American lives are not put at unnecessary risk. The President lacked the legal authority to carry out this operation. This is an abuse of executive power, and Congress must act to reassert its constitutional role and prevent further unlawful military action.”

“I am grateful for the skill and bravery of our American service members involved in this operation,” U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire said in a statement. “President Maduro was a repressive dictator propped up by his authoritarian allies in Moscow and Beijing. However, a military operation of this kind done without Congressional approval sets a dangerous precedent for our own country and could lead to greater instability around the world. This administration must come to Congress immediately to explain its actions and its strategy to protect our national security. America cannot be once again embroiled in an endless nation building exercise and foreign war.”

“The world is watching as Trump illegally stokes the fires of war for his own personal gain,” U.S. Rep. Emily Randall of Washington State said in a press release. “Bypassing Congressional authorization — or at the very least notification — to kidnap a foreign leader and force a regime change in order to extract oil resources is unconstitutional.”

“President Maduro is a brutal dictator who has harmed the Venezuelan people,” said a statement from U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas. “And launching overnight strikes without Congressional authorization or a clear explanation puts U.S. troops in danger and risks further escalation. The American people deserve answers.”

“The President has no authority to launch our country into another forever war without Congressional approval,” U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota wrote on X. “I’m demanding @SpeakerJohnson bring a war powers resolution to a vote in the House immediately when we return next week.”

“Health care premiums are skyrocketing, housing is too expensive, groceries and prescription drugs too often break the bank — and now Donald Trump wants to put American lives and money on the line so that his billionaire buddies can get even richer off of other country’s oil and minerals,” U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware wrote on X. “The American people do not want another generation of forever wars — and neither do I.”

“Maduro was a corrupt and illegitimate leader and must face justice,” U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen of Illinois posted on the platform. “I am thankful every American service member returned home safe.

“I am disturbed that Donald Trump thinks it’s okay to ‘run Venezuela’ indefinitely and that his actions do not need the approval of Congress.”

“This war against Venezuela is unconstitutional and a dangerous action from an out of control President,” U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California wrote on X.





“President Trump is once again acting like a king,” U.S. Rep. Mark Takano of California posted on the platform. “He just overthrew the Venezuelan government, dragging us into yet another foreign intervention without Congress’s approval. Republicans need to grow a spine and join us in demanding oversight and checking this imperial president.”

“Power cannot replace principle,” U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York posted on X. “Nor can the ends justify the means. In a constitutional republic, the rule of law must prevail over an act of raw military might.”

“President Trump has repeatedly been told he must consult with and get authorization from Congress to go to war, per US law,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan wrote on the platform. “While we are only seeing early public accounts of what happened, it is clear he acted without doing that. Will update as things become more clear.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted on X that he was celebrating Maduro’s ouster, but he said he is “troubled by the lack of Congressional oversight and engagement up to this point. It is crucial that the United States present a clear plan for what a transition to genuine democracy and self-rule entails, and involve Congress in planning next steps to help ensure stability and freedom for the long oppressed people of Venezuela. We cannot have a failed foreign policy misadventure; the Venezuelan people and region deserve better.”