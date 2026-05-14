Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Did an honorary degree for Dr. Rachel Levine lead to Title IX probe of Smith College?

A former Education Department Office of Civil Rights official says the investigation has little to do with student harm and everything to do with politics.

smith college

The Trump administration announced a federal civil rights investigation into Smith College after the institution awarded former Assistance Secretary for Health, Admiral Rachel Levine, with an honorary degree.

Brian Logan Photography / Shutterstock

The Trump administration’s investigation into Smith College, the prestigious women’s college in western Massachusetts, may have begun with something as symbolically potent and legally tenuous as an honorary degree awarded to Dr. Rachel Levine, one of the nation’s highest-ranking transgender public officials and a pediatrician who previously served as Pennsylvania’s physician general and health secretary.

That’s the assessment of Suzanne B. Goldberg, the Columbia Law School professor and founder of the school’s Center for Gender and Sexuality Law, who previously served in senior roles in the Biden administration, including as acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education. In an interview with The Advocate, Goldberg described the federal government’s Title IX probe into Smith’s admissions policy as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to use civil rights law to target transgender inclusion in public life.

“The investigation is wrong at so many levels,” Goldberg said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education announced it had opened a Title IX investigation into Smith, one of the nation’s oldest historically women’s colleges, over its policy allowing transgender women to enroll. The administration argues the federal civil rights law’s exemption for single-sex institutions applies only on the basis of what it calls “biological sex.”

In February 2025, Smith announced that Levine would be among the May commencement awardees.

During remarks connected to her Smith appearance, Levine spoke critically about cuts to the federal public health workforce under the Trump administration. “Many dedicated public health leaders, including most of the HIV and infectious disease team who I worked with in my office at HHS, have had their positions eliminated,” Levine said. “These hardworking civil servants went to work every single day to support the health and well-being for all Americans, including those living with HIV.”

Related: Department of Education threatens to pull Smith College's funding for admitting trans women

Title IX, passed in 1972, prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded education programs. For years, Democratic administrations increasingly interpreted those protections to include discrimination based on gender identity. But the Trump administration has reversed that approach and is now using Title IX enforcement powers to challenge transgender inclusion in schools, athletics, housing, and educational institutions nationwide.

Critics say the administration is stretching the law far beyond its original purpose in order to pressure institutions into rolling back recognition of transgender people. Smith has admitted transgender women since 2015.

But Goldberg said the factual basis for the investigation reveals something broader and more ideological at work.

The complaint prompting the federal probe came from the conservative advocacy group Defending Education. The first attachment included in the complaint was Smith’s webpage announcing honorary degree recipients, including Levine, the former assistant secretary for health under President Joe Biden, and a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Levine became the first out transgender person confirmed by the Senate to a federal office in 2021.

Smith awarded Levine an honorary degree during its commencement ceremonies last year, recognizing her decades-long public health career, which included leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and advocacy around mental health, adolescent medicine, and LGBTQ+ health equity.

“A key official at the organization that filed the investigation said her interest was piqued when Admiral Levine received an honorary degree,” Goldberg said. “The organization took it even further by filing a complaint attaching as the first, so presumably the most important exhibit to their complaint, the announcement of Rachel Levine among the honorary degree recipients.”

To Goldberg, that sequence matters because Title IX investigations are traditionally intended to address concrete harms that affect students’ access to education. “Fundamentally, the law is concerned with harm to students in accessing their education,” she said. “This is not a complaint from a Smith student who says she hasn’t had equal access to education based on sex because of the presence of transgender students.”

Related: Brown University is ‘functionally inaccessible’ to transgender students after Trump settlement

Instead, Goldberg argues, the administration is using Title IX as a political tool. “Title IX does not apply to college admissions by private undergraduate institutions,” Goldberg explained. “The prompt of an honorary degree to a prominent transgender physician and public official is sort of extraordinary and horrifying.”

The administration has defended the investigation as a protection of women’s educational spaces. In announcing the probe, the Education Department said an all-women’s college “loses all meaning” if it admits transgender women.

“Allowing [transgender women] into spaces designed for women raises serious concerns about privacy, fairness, and compliance under federal law,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “The Trump Administration will continue to uphold the law and fight to restore common sense.”

But LGBTQ+ advocates say the administration’s broader Title IX strategy is designed to marginalize transgender Americans from public institutions.

“What’s most important to recognize is that this is not about protecting women’s colleges — this is part of a continued effort from the federal government to target transgender Americans,” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, senior vice president of public engagement campaigns at The Trevor Project, told The Advocate in a statement.

Heng-Lehtinen pointed to new survey data from the organization, finding that 94 percent of transgender and nonbinary young people said recent anti-LGBTQ+ laws, policies, and political debates caused them stress or anxiety.

“Actions like these from the government — whether they target transgender people’s health care, access to schools, or any other topic — send a message to transgender young people that says, ‘you don’t belong,’” Heng-Lehtinen said. “And that message is as dangerous as it is untrue.”

Goldberg warned against viewing the Smith investigation in isolation.

“The government is using its official powers and resources to go after a school because it does not like who the school chooses as an honorary degree recipient,” she said. “It is a shocking waste of resources in addition to the core problem of overstepping the law.”

She also argued the Smith case is part of a larger campaign by the Trump administration to pressure colleges and universities over diversity, gender identity, and institutional autonomy.

“It’s important to connect the dots from the investigation of Smith to other efforts by this administration to overtake the leadership of colleges and universities around the country,” Goldberg said. Since returning to office in January 2025, President Donald Trump’s administration has dramatically escalated pressure on colleges and universities through antisemitism investigations, attacks on diversity initiatives, federal funding threats, and challenges to transgender inclusion policies.

Last year, Brown University agreed to adopt the administration’s binary definition of sex across single-sex campus spaces as part of a deal restoring more than $50 million in frozen federal research funding, prompting trans students to tell The Advocate the Ivy League campus had become “functionally inaccessible” for transgender people.

“Granting an honorary degree to Admiral Levine and admitting transgender students, even if Title IX were to apply to college admissions or honorary degree recipients, neither of these would provide evidence of discrimination,” Goldberg said.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

a medical treatment room with an ultra sound machine and a table
States

New Jersey races to block red state attacks on reproductive & gender-affirming care providers

New legislation would protect providers and patients from out-of-state investigations tied to reproductive and transgender healthcare.

former OK State Superintendent Ryan Walters
News

Oklahoma teacher suing Ryan Walters says Libs of TikTok terrorized him for years

The former Oklahoma schools superintendent went after Regan Killackey's teaching license over a family photo, the lawsuit states.

mike lawler
National

Rand Paul’s son unleashed antisemitic, antigay rant toward prominent Republican congressman

William Paul later apologized and said he was seeking help for a "drinking problem" after allegedly targeting Rep. Mike Lawler

Suspect in fatal stabbing of trans University of Washington student turns himself in
News

Suspect in fatal stabbing of trans University of Washington student turns himself in

The 31-year-old turned himself into Bellevue police on Wednesday night.

More For You

New Yorkers urge noncompliance with DOJ’s criminal subpoenas for NYU Langone’s trans medical records

Several people stand along a staircase outside a tall government building. They stand around a pair of microphones holding signs that read "Respect Patients. Protect Providers." and "Gender-affirming care is lifesaving healthcare."

New York City elected officials and LGBTQ+ organizers gather outside the city courthouse Wednesday in opposition to a recent subpoena seeking medical records from trans youth served at a local hospital.

Jack Walker/The Advocate
Elected officials and LGBTQ+ organizers gathered near New York City Hall on Wednesday morning, urging a major hospital system to reject what advocates described as an illegal subpoena seeking medical records for transgender youth. Keep Reading →

‘I’m livid’: Republicans called out for denying Arizona town funds over library drag events

A woman in formal attire stands at a podium with microphones and speaks to an audience outside the photo.

Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-AZ, speaks at a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 12, 2025.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images
U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva is calling out congressional Republicans for denying funds for an Arizona library that hosted two drag events in 2019 and 2024. Keep Reading →

Conservatives are turning to American voters to target trans rights

People hold signs in protest of transgender athletes participating in youth sports

People hold signs in protest of transgender athletes participating in youth sports in Clovis, California, in May of 2025.

Kirby Lee/Getty Images
After years of fighting in state legislatures, the anti-trans movement has found a new weapon: the popular vote. For transgender people across America, Election Day is not abstract. Keep Reading →

Chasten Buttigieg slams Sean Duffy's family road trip and return to reality TV

​Chasten Buttigieg (left) and Sean Duffy

Chasten Buttigieg (left) and Sean Duffy

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for GLSEN; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Chasten Buttigieg slammed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for filming a reality show with his family despite holding an important job in the Trump administration. That came after years of Buttigieg’s husband, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, getting pilloried in conservative media for taking any time off. Keep Reading →

Jack Schlossberg wants free PrEP for all — and for his cousin to stop undermining HIV care (exclusive)

jack schlossberg

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John. F Kennedy who is currently running for Congress, speaks to members of the New York State Nurses Association before joining the picket line in support of nurses on strike outside Mount Sinai West on January 12, 2026 in New York City.

Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images
Democratic congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg is unveiling a national proposal on Sunday to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for HIV prevention drugs while accusing his cousin, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of dismantling federal HIV prevention efforts. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved