Transgender activists rally in D.C. as nationwide protests bring out millions

Transgender activists, elected officials, and allies gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a Trans Day of Visibility rally organized by the Christopher Street Project, as millions of people across the country joined coordinated “No Kings” protests the same day, according to organizers.

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The rally, held ahead of Tuesday’s Transgender Day of Visibility, brought together participants from across the United States alongside a coalition of more than 30 organizations, including Human Rights Watch, Planned Parenthood, and Interfaith Alliance. Organizers said the event marked their largest mobilization to date.

The gathering followed a two-day conference and policy forum in Washington, where participants received briefings on legislative issues affecting transgender people, including health care, mental health, veterans’ services, immigration, and religious freedom. Attendees also met with members of Congress, according to organizers, to advocate for federal protections.

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“As we celebrate Trans Day of Visibility, we continue to ensure trans voices are heard by urging lawmakers in the United States to fight against ongoing attacks on our right to exist,” said Tyler Hack, founder and executive director of the Christopher Street Project, in a statement.

Speakers included entertainer and activist Peppermint, Illinois commissioner Precious Brady-Davis, SPARTA Pride Executive Director Kara Corcoran, and Air Force Master Sgt. Logan Ireland, a transgender service member who has become a prominent voice on military policy.

The rally took place amid a broader wave of political activity. Organizers of the “No Kings” demonstrations said more than 8 million people participated in protests across all 50 states Saturday, mobilizing around concerns including civil rights, immigration policy, and executive power.

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Advocates have increasingly highlighted transgender rights as a central front in broader national debates over civil rights and government power, particularly as state and federal proposals affecting transgender people continue to advance in Republican-controlled states.

Christopher Street Project, a political action committee focused on electing pro-trans candidates, said its work centers on building political power and holding elected officials accountable. The weekend’s rally and meetings with lawmakers were intended to connect that electoral strategy with direct advocacy from transgender people and their allies.

The event comes ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, an annual observance that has taken on heightened political urgency as debates over transgender rights intensify nationwide.