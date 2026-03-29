Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Billy Porter says work is drying up for Black & queer artists in Trump's America

The award-winning actor and activist says artists are losing ground as No Kings protests take aim at Trump’s agenda.

billy porter speaks on MS NOW

Billy Porter joined MS NOW's Al Sharpton to discuss

MS NOW/YouTube

Actor and activist Billy Porter joined a high-profile protest at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as artists warn that President Donald Trump’s cultural agenda is threatening creative independence at one of the nation’s flagship institutions.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The demonstration, featuring figures such as Jane Fonda, Joan Baez, and Jim Acosta, comes as the Kennedy Center faces a planned two-year closure after staffing cuts and a reorientation of programming under Trump’s cultural agenda. Critics say those moves threaten artistic independence and free expression.

The protest unfolded on the eve of a much larger national mobilization.

On Saturday, organizers estimate that more than eight million people took part in coordinated No Kings demonstrations across all 50 states, with more than 3,300 rallies spanning major cities and smaller communities. The protests, among the largest single-day turnouts in recent U.S. history, were driven by a mix of issues, including immigration crackdowns, the escalating war with Iran, economic concerns, and growing executive overreach.

Related: Canceled shows and record lows: How Trump is killing the Kennedy Center

Related: Kennedy Center Honors to be renamed for Donald Trump, happening at ‘yet to be determined’ new venue

Speaking Saturday on MS NOW’s PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton, Porter linked the fight over arts and culture to that broader wave of protest.

“Authoritarian governments go after the arts first,” Porter said. “Because the arts have the power to reach inside of people and change the molecular structure from the inside out.”

Pressed on whether the impact of the administration’s cultural agenda is already being felt in Hollywood and on Broadway, Porter said the answer is “yes and”—early, but visible.

“As a Black gay out artist, I caught the wave of what we now know as performative wokeness,” he said. “And I crashed through glass ceilings that were concrete. And I have noticed the opportunities slowly drying up for the work that I do.”

Related: Ric Grenell to step down as Kennedy Center president after controversial tenure

Related: Trump to close Kennedy Center after takeover. Here’s everything we know

He contrasted the types of projects that continue to be produced with those he says are increasingly sidelined.

“The Midwest CBS shows and the cop shows… all of that stuff still exists,” Porter said. “But when it’s time to talk about heart, when it’s time to talk about connection, when it’s time to talk about people that don’t look like everybody else… there’s not a lot of that work going on right now.”

At Friday’s rally, speakers and performers highlighted the Kennedy Center changes as part of a broader pattern affecting cultural institutions, journalism, and education. Fonda warned that pressure on the arts could coincide with broader efforts to shape what information the public sees and hears, WTOP reports.

That message mirrors what organizers and participants told The Advocate ahead of Saturday’s protests, that the No Kings movement is less about a single policy and more about resisting what they see as a consolidation of political power and a shrinking space for dissent.

For Porter, the moment also carries a sense of responsibility. Asked what public figures should do with the energy of the protests, he emphasized the importance of speaking out—and the effect it can have on others. “People feel safer when we come out, and we speak,” he said. “They feel like, ‘OK, maybe I can give something of myself and join… and not feel alone.’”

Related: Drag artists who crashed Donald Trump's first Kennedy Center show want him to know: 'You can’t erase us'

Porter is set to be honored by the National Action Network, which Al Sharpton noted has previously recognized figures including Harry Belafonte and James Brown. The acknowledgment places Porter within a lineage of artists who have used their platforms to engage in political and social debates.

Still, his message Saturday was less about recognition than urgency.

“This is not the normal resistance,” Porter said. “We have to redefine what going high looks like in this new world order. We have a government who does not follow the rules.”

Watch Billy Porter's MS NOW interview with Al Sharpton below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Ts madison on cnn
People

Entertainer Ts Madison calls out Republicans’ anti-trans politics of fear

Ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility, Ts Madison spoke on CNN about anti-trans laws, the harassment she’s received, and the need for stronger legal protections.

a tennessee state trooper in shadow next to a window
States

Tennessee House passes de facto transgender registry bill

Republican lawmakers say it’s about health data. Critics say it’s about tracking trans people.

chris pappas speaking to people at a diner
Elections

Democrat Chris Pappas in dead heat with John Sununu in New Hampshire Senate race

An Emerson survey shows the gay Democratic congressman and former Republican senator virtually tied in the open-seat race to replace Jeanne Shaheen.

a plaque marking miami beach's former rainbow crosswalk
States

Cities in Texas and Florida install new rainbow walkways as Republicans crack down on Pride crosswalks

From San Antonio to Miami Beach, city officials are moving forward with Pride observations despite state efforts to strip them away.

More For You

Karine Jean-Pierre presents Don Lemon with lifetime achievement Truth Award as he faces federal charges

don lemon and karine jean-pierre

Karine Jean-Piere (right) embraces Don Lemon onstage at the 12th annual Truth Awards that celebrate Black LGBTQ+ excellence.

Earl Gibson III
Don Lemon accepted a lifetime achievement award in Beverly Hills on Saturday, even as the longtime television journalist faces federal charges tied to a protest he says tested the limits of press freedom. Keep Reading →

Calpernia Addams ‘shocked’ by Drag Race’s mention of boyfriend’s 1999 murder

photos of ​Calpernia Addams and Barry Winchell

Calpernia Addams; Barry Winchell

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center; The Advocate Archives
On Friday night’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18, the competing queens were assigned the show’s famous “makeover challenge,” in which they’re tasked with putting a random individual into drag to create a family resemblance. This season, the participants to be dragified were some very male-presenting gay cowboys. Keep Reading →

He witnessed the Stonewall riots. Now he's a lifelong ally

writer Lucian Truscott
Facebook/Lucian Truscott IV
On the night of Friday, June 27, 1969, Lucian Truscott IV, scion of a military family, descendant of Thomas Jefferson, recent West Point graduate, Village Voice contributor, and future best-selling author, was going out for a drink at the Lion’s Head in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Keep Reading →

Dallas destroys rainbow crosswalks under Texas mandate

cyclist crossing dallas rainbow crosswalk

A cyclist bikes past the rainbow crosswalks on Cedar Springs and Throckmorton St in Oak Lawn on May 1, 2020. The city had painted 10 new rainbow crosswalks on Cedar Springs between Douglas Ave and Oak Lawn Ave to celebrate the neighborhood’s status as the center of the LGBTQ community in Dallas.

Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images
Early Monday morning, responding to a demand from the Texas Department of Transportation, crews showed up at a busy intersection in Dallas and got to work. Keep Reading →

Heated Rivalry's success may reignite LGBTQ+ publishing

Heated Rivalry's success may reignite LGBTQ+ publishing
John Phillips/Getty Images
The wild success of the steamy gay hockey show Heated Rivalry hasn’t just turned unknown actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie into budding A-listers; it also catapulted the book it’s adapted from onto the New York Times bestseller list seven years after it was first published. That’s despite the LGBTQ+ publishing industry struggling under the weight of attacks from conservatives. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved