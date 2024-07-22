Scroll To Top
Politics

Pete Buttigieg endorses Kamala Harris for president

Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg
Harris courtesy White House; Buttigieg Win McNamee/Getty Images

The gay transportation secretary and Democratic star with his own record of firsts said he would do everything he could to help her win.

Cwnewser

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president following President Joe Biden's Sunday afternoon announcement that he will not seek reelection. Buttigieg's endorsement adds significant momentum to Harris's campaign as the Democratic Party prepares for the 2024 general election and next month's national nominating convention in Chicago.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Buttigieg praised Biden's presidency and expressed confidence in Harris's leadership. "Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in our history. Americans are much better off because of his leadership and accomplishments. He always puts our country first, as he demonstrated today, and I know he will continue to do so for the rest of his term," Buttigieg said.

Turning his focus to Harris, Buttigieg wrote, "Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as President. I have seen her extraordinary leadership firsthand, working closely with her during the 2020 campaign and then in the historically effective Biden-Harris administration. I will do all that I can to help her win this election to lead America forward as our next President."

In the hours following the announcement, social media buzzed with speculation that Buttigieg could be a candidate for Harris's running mate. Others speculated he could be a contender to run against Harris, potentially creating a competitive race.

Adding to the surge of support, ActBlue reported that small-dollar donors raised over $27.5 million in the first five hours of Harris's presidential campaign. "Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee," ActBlue wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Buttigieg's endorsement is expected to bolster Harris's campaign, providing additional support from within the Democratic Party. Known for his historic run for president in 2020, subsequent role in the Biden administration, and exceptional communications talent, Buttigieg remains a star in American politics.

Harris, who has received endorsements from key figures, including President Biden, has expressed her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party and defeating Donald Trump.

Harris also reiterated her commitment to continue engaging with Americans about the crucial choice in this election. "My intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said.

Democrats will gather in Chicago August 19-22 for what is expected to be an electric convention.

"We have 107 days until Election Day," Harris declared. "Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

This story is developing.

PoliticsYahoo FeedKamala HarrisDemocratic PartyElectionPete Buttigieg
2024 electiondemocratic partyelection 2024endorsementkamala harrispete buttigieg
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio