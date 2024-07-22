Pete Buttigieg endorses Kamala Harris for president

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president following President Joe Biden's Sunday afternoon announcement that he will not seek reelection. Buttigieg's endorsement adds significant momentum to Harris's campaign as the Democratic Party prepares for the 2024 general election and next month's national nominating convention in Chicago.



In a statement released Sunday evening, Buttigieg praised Biden's presidency and expressed confidence in Harris's leadership. "Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in our history. Americans are much better off because of his leadership and accomplishments. He always puts our country first, as he demonstrated today, and I know he will continue to do so for the rest of his term," Buttigieg said.

Turning his focus to Harris, Buttigieg wrote, "Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as President. I have seen her extraordinary leadership firsthand, working closely with her during the 2020 campaign and then in the historically effective Biden-Harris administration. I will do all that I can to help her win this election to lead America forward as our next President."

In the hours following the announcement, social media buzzed with speculation that Buttigieg could be a candidate for Harris's running mate. Others speculated he could be a contender to run against Harris, potentially creating a competitive race.

Adding to the surge of support, ActBlue reported that small-dollar donors raised over $27.5 million in the first five hours of Harris's presidential campaign. "Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee," ActBlue wrote on X, formerly Twitter .

Buttigieg's endorsement is expected to bolster Harris's campaign, providing additional support from within the Democratic Party. Known for his historic run for president in 2020, subsequent role in the Biden administration, and exceptional communications talent, Buttigieg remains a star in American politics.

Harris, who has received endorsements from key figures, including President Biden, has expressed her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party and defeating Donald Trump.

Harris also reiterated her commitment to continue engaging with Americans about the crucial choice in this election. "My intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said.

Democrats will gather in Chicago August 19-22 for what is expected to be an electric convention.

"We have 107 days until Election Day," Harris declared. "Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

This story is developing.