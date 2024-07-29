Pete Buttigieg shades 'Trump’s personality cult,' says MAGA has a 'warped reality'

The glaring difference between Republicans and Democrats is in how they view their candidates, according to Pete Buttigieg.

The Secretary of Transportation appeared on Fox News Sunday to tell conservatives on their own airwaves that they're in a cult. After anchor Shannon Bream asked if Democrats were aware of President Joe Biden's performance abilities, Buttigieg responded: "We don’t have that kind of warped reality on our side."



“Unlike Republicans, who in Trump’s personality cult will take a look at Donald Trump and say he’s perfectly fine, even though he seemed unable to tell the difference between Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, even though he’s rambling about electrocuting sharks and Hannibal Lecter, even though he is clearly older and stranger than he was when America got to know him, they say he’s strong as an ox, leaps tall buildings in a single bound,” he said.