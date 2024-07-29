Pete Buttigieg shades 'Trump’s personality cult,' says MAGA has a 'warped reality'

The glaring difference between Republicans and Democrats is in how they view their candidates, according to Pete Buttigieg.
The Secretary of Transportation appeared on Fox News Sunday to tell conservatives on their own airwaves that they're in a cult. After anchor Shannon Bream asked if Democrats were aware of President Joe Biden's performance abilities, Buttigieg responded: "We don’t have that kind of warped reality on our side."
“Unlike Republicans, who in Trump’s personality cult will take a look at Donald Trump and say he’s perfectly fine, even though he seemed unable to tell the difference between Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, even though he’s rambling about electrocuting sharks and Hannibal Lecter, even though he is clearly older and stranger than he was when America got to know him, they say he’s strong as an ox, leaps tall buildings in a single bound,” he said.
Buttigieg praised Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race as "one of the most difficult decisions a president could make — ever,” saying it is one that is" something that I don’t think Donald Trump could even conceive of doing, which is putting his own interests aside for the country.” He then noted that Trump has repeatedly gone back on his promises to voters.
“He didn’t keep his promise of six percent economic growth. He didn’t keep his promise to drain the swamp. Even before the pandemic, America went into a manufacturing recession," Buttigieg continued. "He broke his promise to pass an infrastructure bill, right? He said he would do that, he failed to do it. The Biden-Harris administration got it done. He even broke his promise to that Jan. 6 mob when he said, ‘I will be at your side when you march down to the Capitol.'"
There are some policies Trump followed through on, as Buttigieg noted: "He actually did keep two promises: He kept his promise to destroy the right to choose in this country, and he kept his promise on tax cuts for the rich.”