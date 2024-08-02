Scroll To Top
Why it's time for a vice president who happens to be gay (and maybe because of it)

Kamala Harris Pete Buttigieg
Lawrence Jackson/The White House; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg is a highly respected, 'others-above-self' military veteran and family man. That's why Kamala Harris should pick him.

As I type, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, may have already selected her vice presidential running mate. Whether Harris selects Pete Buttigieg or even if she doesn’t, I believe it’s time for a woman of color presidential candidate to select as VP a highly qualified, decorated veteran – who happens to be a gay man.

Firstly, there is no Democrat more qualified than Pete Buttigieg to be vice president or even president. This highly respected, “others-above-self” military veteran and family man went from mayor of a small, Midwestern, conservative town to a serious presidential contender in 2020 to among the youngest and among the most successful cabinet secretaries in recent memory.

Regardless of his sexual identity, Buttigieg has risen above every obstacle and become an outstanding 42-year-old orator and statesman. He commands an audience on “kitchen table” subjects that every American can relate to, gay or straight. Fox News loves/hates to have him on because of his always calm, confident demeanor and succinct way of eviscerating lies told by the opposition. He speaks truth to power in settings where little truth exists. He’s also a gay, married father who faces online hatred from a small but vocal minority, who point out his sexuality to dehumanize him and advocate for his extinction.

Buttigieg’s sexual identity should be irrelevant or if anything, an asset. Pew found in a study that 61% of Americans — or a super majority — believe that same-sex relationships are good for society. Not just legal. Not just treated equally. Actually, “good for society.”

Despite the loud voices of the minority MAGA Republicans, America is beyond ready to have a vice president who is gay; he’s also married with small children at home, just like many American voters under the age of 45. Younger voters should like Buttigieg; studies have concluded that nearly 30% of American adults age 20-26 or Gen Z identify as LGBTQ+. The youth vote is viewed as critical to the 2024 election. Across the board, Kamala Harris will further energize her rapidly growing base, attract new voters and raise tens of millions more by adding Pete Buttigieg to the Democratic ticket.

Lastly, to have a woman of color and gay man in command of the Oval Office and free world will bring a depth of unity and connectedness never seen in American politics. Having a gay executive elevated to vice president will open many eyes and ears to the plights of more Americans than ever before. The number of empathetic points that both Harris and Buttigieg could touch far exceeds even the current president and certainly the “other guy.” They will bring an agenda that is selfless, put Americans above big corporations and billionaires, deal with the greatest issues of our country, and expand our rights. Dare I say, this winning ticket will preserve democracy for many lifetimes.

Michael Dru Kelley is a media entrepreneur who understands the power of media impressions and is a cofounder and a principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.


democracyfox newskamala harrismaga republicanspete buttigieg
