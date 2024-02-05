Jared Polis on being a dad, husband — and America's first out gay governor

For Colorado Governor Jared Polis and his husband Marlon Reis, family time takes precedence in their lives — and when he can, Polis is happy to include his family in some of his responsibilities.

“One of the great things about being governor is that our kids [Caspian, 12, and Cora, 9] can sometimes help with some of my duties,” Polis tells The Advocate. “Thanksgiving comes to mind as an example. The kids helped with the annual turkey pardon at the Governor’s Mansion. The kids named the four turkeys we pardoned: Gus, Maple, Pumpkin, and Matilda. And the turkeys spent the night at the house with our family.”

Polis said that after the turkeys were pardoned, they were donated to a nearby animal sanctuary. “Marlon has been a very activist first gentleman, and one of his causes is supporting animals,” Polis adds. “Together, we have hosted cat and dog adoption fairs at the Governor’s Mansion and really worked to elevate protecting Colorado’s wildlife.”

The couple has been together for nearly 20 years and married in 2021. “He’s been really a wonderful first gentleman for the people of Colorado,” Polis gushed.

Polis with husband Marlon Reis and son Caspian in 2013. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Reis met future U.S. representative and Colorado governor Polis in 2002 while finishing his education at Colorado-University Boulder. When he and Polis married in September of 2021, it was also the first same-sex marriage of a sitting governor in the U.S. Polis recalls that the two met online, and on their first date visited a Boulder bookstore and went to dinner.

And speaking of dinner, Polis and his son Caspian frequently cook dinner for Reis and Cora. “When we’re not cooking, we like to play video games and board games as a family. And we also love spending time with our little dog, Gia.”

While their family life seems normal and tranquil, Polis is worried about how Republicans have been treating the LGBTQ+ community. “The presidential candidates, including Governor DeSantis in Florida, have made us a target,” Polis explains. “It’s a shame that our community is singled out for political gain.”

Polis says it’s up to the American people to show that the hate directed toward the queer community doesn’t work. “Fortunately, President Biden is somebody who’s always had the back of the LGBTQ+ community. Even when President Obama was president, it was President Biden that really helped accelerate Obama’s movement to accept same sex marriage. And, you know, especially with the Supreme Court potentially having opportunities in the next term, and all the threats that LGBTQ+ Americans face in their states, it’s important that we reelect an ally like Joe Biden.”

Marlon stands by Polis's side at his second inauguration as Colorado's governor in 2023. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

So does Polis think that SCOTUS would overturn marriage equality? “Well, I don’t know, right? I mean, it was scary to see the repeal of Roe v. Wade, and you never know what comes next. That’s why the Supreme Court is important. And it’s important that people remember that the next president will likely have an appointment, or even two, to the Supreme Court.”

And regarding what’s happening in other states, Polis points to the dangers of conversion therapy which has been endorsed by Speaker Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly. “In Colorado we banned conversion therapy for minors, and that movement is increasing across the states. It’s sad that any elected leader would target LGBTQ+ youth, which puts their lives and families in danger. This is an important issue to me.”

Being in the public eye, what advice would Polis give to another politician who, like him, is LGBTQ+ with a family? “Well, I think everybody finds their own balance. Some spouses have their own careers and have a low profile. Others participate in their spouses’ careers. So, it’s not any different for same sex couples as opposite sex couples. Everybody sort of finds what works for them.”