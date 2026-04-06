Donations surge for Tennessee librarian fired by conservative board over LGBTQ+ books

A fundraiser for a Tennessee librarian fired for refusing to remove LGBTQ+ books from the children’s section has already raised more than $120,000 in a matter of days.

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A GoFundMe campaign benefiting former Rutherford County library director Luanne James had raised $120,461 as of Monday morning, up from just over $96,000 on Friday.

James had warned the board in writing that complying with the directive would violate the Constitution and her professional obligations. “Restricting access to these materials through subjective relocation or removal constitutes a violation of the community’s right to information,” she wrote, calling the order “a clear act of viewpoint discrimination.”

Related: ‘I will not comply’: Tennessee librarian refuses to move LGBTQ+ books

Related: Fired for refusing to remove LGBTQ+ books, Tennessee librarian says she’d do it again

The Rutherford County Library Board had voted last month to relocate more than 100 books, many with LGBTQ+ themes, from children’s and teen sections to the adult collection following what officials described as an “age-appropriateness” review.

At a tense disciplinary hearing preceding her firing, James reiterated that she would not carry out the directive, telling board members she was “ethically bound” to uphold the First Amendment and the principles of librarianship. The board ultimately voted to terminate her after determining her refusal amounted to insubordination.

The fundraiser’s website describes James as a career librarian with decades of experience.

“Luanne has dedicated nearly her entire adult life to public libraries, working tirelessly to expand free access to information, technology, and essential services for library patrons and local communities,” the campaign website reads. “She has 25 years of combined experience as a library director and grant writer, during which she secured approximately $6 million dollars in grant funding.”

Related: Tennessee library board meets to weigh firing librarian who refused LGBTQ+ book purge

Related: Tennessee board fires library director who refused to comply with LGBTQ+ book purge

The campaign notes that during just eight months leading Rutherford County’s library system, the funding secured by James helped create and expand public programs, improve computer access and connectivity, renovate and repair existing facilities, support construction of a new library building, and fund the purchase of a bookmobile and a wheelchair-accessible Sprinter van for community outreach.

In an interview with Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV-TV, James said she “had no choice” but to refuse orders to move 132 children’s books with LGBTQ themes into the adult collection.

“By doing this, I think they are politicizing librarians, and that is not what we signed up for as librarians,” James told the outlet. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Related: Tennessee whistleblower says library board chair sought private data as part of state's book purge

James previously said library board chair Cody York also directed her to compile information on patrons who checked out the books, including names, home addresses, ZIP codes, household composition, and the specific titles borrowed, raising concerns among advocates about reader privacy and potential surveillance.

Most donations to the campaign have come from small contributions. One gift of $1,000 came from Katherine Applegate, and another anonymous donation totaled $700. But as of Monday morning, nearly all other contributions were $500 or less, with the vast majority under $100.

James was fired amid a broader, yearslong push by some Tennessee officials to restrict LGBTQ+-related content and expression, including a 2021 law limiting bathroom access for transgender people in certain public spaces and legislation under consideration this year that would regulate pronoun and honorific use by public educators.