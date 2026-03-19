Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tennessee Republicans advance bill targeting what students can call transgender educators

The proposal, sparked by a Republican lawmaker’s complaint about a trans teacher he didn’t like, would prevent schools from enforcing preferred honorifics and would enable misgendering.

us flag and tennessee flag atop state capitol

The U.S. flag flies on top of the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tennessee.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would bar schools from requiring students to use transgender teachers’ preferred honorifics. The GOP-backed bill under consideration in the state House would stop educators from requiring preferred honorifics in the classroom.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Tennessee Rep. Aron Maberry, a Republican, said he filed the legislation because a transgender instructor at a school in his district asked students to refer to them using the title “Mx.” instead of “Mr.” He doesn’t want pupils or parents facing consequences if they refuse to do so.

“The reason I brought it up is there is a teacher in our district that is wanting to become called by the wrong honorific,” Maberry told the House Public Service Committee in February.

Related: Texas teachers are being forced to deadname transgender students under a new state law

Related: Even Republicans are against Tennessee’s trans health ban

“I think it’s important that in our education system that we teach objective truth, and your biological sex is important is part of that objective truth. So to confuse a child in a classroom or to ask someone in authority to ask a child to call them something that they are not is problematic to me.”

He said the legislation expands on a law signed last year by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that allows individuals to sue teachers who request the use of they/them pronouns.

The bill has drawn pushback from LGBTQ+ citizens, who are upset that the change in law would encourage deadnaming and bullying. Dahron Anneliese Johnson, a trans rights advocate, said the legislation authorizes and encourages harassment. Johnson, as a parent, said they encourage their own child to always be considerate of others at school, but this bill teaches the opposite message.

Related: Meet the gay man who will be Tennessee's first out LGBTQ+ school board member

“It is a matter of human rights that this legislation expand the number of ways the faculty and staff of these institutions could have opted to be rude to him or dismissive of us,” Johnson testified in the House.

The legislation has also generated fear among instructors in the state. Maxwell Jasper Bearden, a transgender educator in Clarksville, has asked teachers to use the name “Teacher B” instead of a traditional honorific, they told ABC affiliate WKRN in Nashville.

“My students have never had a problem with that,” Bearden said. “I have a whole folder of art made by my students that all refer to me as Teacher B. It’s got my little crutches or my little cane in it, and it says ‘Teacher B’ or ‘Techer B,’ whatever their spelling. None of my students have ever had a problem with it. It’s only ever been the adults.”

The bill has been tabled three times in the House State & Local Government Committee, but a Senate bill has already passed.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

nascar driver daniel dye and indycar driver david malukas
News

NASCAR indefinitely suspends driver who mocked IndyCar racer’s ‘gay voice’

Daniel Dye, who has apologized, must complete sensitivity training before returning to competition.

LGBTQ+ celebs clap back at Nicki Minaj: 'If ICE is picking up people, they should get her!'
Culture

LGBTQ+ celebs clap back at Nicki Minaj: 'If ICE is picking up people, they should get her!'

Outspoken stars are calling out Minaj's political stance and alignment with President Trump.

activists assembled at the us capitol with signs including fair elections for all and let the people vote
National

Senators must reject Trump’s expanding anti-trans agenda in SAVE America Act, advocates warn

“Under the guise of addressing a non-existent voter fraud problem, this bill would create onerous restrictions,” a coalition of civil rights groups wrote.

brooklyn entrance of department of justice federal bureau of prisons
Opinion

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is running a conversion therapy program. We must not let it stand

Opinion: The Trump administration is imposing unnecessary cruelty on incarcerated transgender people who have nowhere to go, writes NCLR legal director Shannon Minter.

More For You

Trans tech executive could become first out officeholder in western Tennessee

A woman with multicolor hair sits at a desk in front of a computer. She is holding a mug and smiling toward the camera.

Lena Chipman is running for Shelby County Commission in Tennessee.

Photo courtesy of the Lena Chipman for County Commission 13 campaign
A Memphis-area tech consultant with a background in mutual aid and LGBTQ+ advocacy is now trying her hand at county government. If successful, Lena Chipman would be the first out trans person elected to public office in western Tennessee, according to her campaign team. Keep Reading →

Iowa bans cities and towns from protecting transgender citizens’ civil rights

kim reynolds

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it impossible for local municipalities to protect their trans residents from discrimination.

Al Drago/Getty Image
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed a new law prohibiting local governments from protecting transgender Iowans’ civil rights. Keep Reading →

Idaho Republicans pass House bill forcing doctors to out transgender kids

doctor with patient

A new bill in Idaho would force doctors to tell a patient's parents if they come out as nonbinary or trans.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Republicans in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require teachers, doctors, and other youth-serving professionals to disclose when a minor identifies as transgender, forcing schools and medical providers to “out” transgender youth to their parents. Keep Reading →

Oklahoma House votes to block birth certificate changes for transgender people & to ban Pride flags

a sign in a car window that reads oklahoma is not ok

Oklahoma lawmakers are stripping transgender people of the ability to change their birth certificates.

J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
The Oklahoma House took a step toward ending any changes to gender markers on birth certificates. The Republican-backed bill passed the same day lawmakers also voted to bar government institutions from flying Pride flags or endorsing Pride month. Keep Reading →

Pennsylvania lawmakers advance LGBTQ+ protections despite GOP objections

protester with sign democracy needs your corage outside pennsylvania capitol

A protester holds a placard during the nationwide "Stop ICE Terror" rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol against U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies.

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania advanced employment protections for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive workers. Those were among eight bills that cleared the House Judiciary Committee that were supported by equality advocates. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved