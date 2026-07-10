Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Transgender teen quits Irish dance competition after threats from Florida Republicans

Two members of Congress and the state Attorney General felt the need to prioritize excluding a 17-year-old girl from a dance competition.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeie and Irish folk dancers

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeie bans trans teen from Irish dance competition.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Kiselev Andrey Valerevich/Shutterstock

After a coordinated campaign by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, two Republican members of Congress and Concerned Women for America, a transgender teenage girl withdrew from an Irish dance competition in Orlando, The Sentinel reported.

On June 24, U.S. Reps. Randy Fine and Greg Steube sent a letter to An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha, or CLRG, the Dublin-based governing body for Irish dance, and the Irish Dance Teachers’ Association of North America, or IDTANA, ahead of the North American Irish Dance Championships, which began July 2. “Biological males do not belong in girls’ dance,” Fine wrote in a social media post sharing the letter. “Florida law is clear: girls’ categories are for biological females.”

Related: Florida congressmen target transgender girl competing in Irish dance championship

Uthmeier also threatened legal action against the dance organizations in a June 26 letter, claiming that their policy allowing dancers to compete in divisions corresponding with their gender identity could violate Florida law. Uthmeier became involved after Maggie McKneely, a Concerned Women for America director and former competitive Irish dancer, contacted his office to complain about what she described as “a boy competing as a girl.”

“Your policy of forcing women to compete against biological men who identify as women in your women’s categories deprives women of the full and equal enjoyment of fair competition,” wrote Uthmeier. “My office will not tolerate these sorts of policies, and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of Florida’s female competitors.”

Displaying further cruelty and misgendering language toward the youth, the conservative Christian organization then gleefully posted a story after the girl's withdrawal from the competition titled "Boy Backs Out of Girls’ Irish Dance Competition."

Related: Right-Wing Media Attacks Trans Girl For Winning Irish Dance Competition

McKneely said the group was grateful that Uthmeier had intervened and pleased that the dancer ultimately decided not to compete. “It’s a win because the girls didn’t have to compete against a boy in their category, and whether he withdrew because of the threat of legal action against the organizations or because of the media attention, it’s still good he didn’t compete,” she said.

Neither IDTANA nor CLRG has issued a public statement about the latest controversy. Both organizations, however, have previously defended policies allowing dancers to compete in divisions that align with their gender identity.

The dispute was not the first confrontation between Concerned Women for America and Irish dance officials over transgender inclusion. After conservative backlash in 2023, when a transgender girl won a competition, IDTANA regional director P.J. McCafferty said allowing transgender dancers was an “established precedent.”

“I am writing this post to remind everyone that we teach all the dancers,” McCafferty wrote. “We advocate for every one of our dancers. We do our very best to be fair to everyone. You are expected to respect all the dancers.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

ulta beauty storefront
News

Black Ulta manager says she was fired after reporting anti-trans, racist remarks

Deja Majors says she faced escalating discipline and termination after reporting a hostile work environment.

peggy flanagan
National

LGBTQ+ group backs Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for Senate over lesbian Rep. Angie Craig

The Christopher Street Project says LGBTQ+ identity alone isn’t enough without strong commitments to transgender rights.

trans people deserve safe bathrooms. help us find some. sign
States

Idaho law criminalizes trans people’s bathroom use. Advocates are mapping safe places to pee

The Idaho Inclusive Bathroom Map shows the private places where people can still use facilities aligned with their gender identity.

rod joseph
States

Republican running for Congress in South Florida says people are ‘born straight’

Rod Joseph, who is running in a district that includes Wilton Manors, told a newspaper that being gay is “impossible biologically.”

More For You

Gavin Newsom signs budget with $26M safety net for trans youth care amid Trump cuts

gov. gavin newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between United States and Paraguay on June 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images
California said it will set up a safety net to protect transgender youth if the federal government won’t. A state budget just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom includes $26 million in one-time funding to protect access to healthcare for trans youth, according to LAist. Another $30 million was budgeted to cover funding gaps for providers after the Trump administration cut funding to the state’s Medi-Cal program and other revenue sources. Keep Reading →

Maine refuses to comply with DOJ subpoena for trans prisoner’s confidential records

maine correctional center

The Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

Gordon Chibroski/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images
Maine is fighting a Justice Department subpoena seeking confidential prison records involving a transgender woman housed in a women’s correctional facility. Keep Reading →

Army combat veteran advances in bid to become Maryland’s first transgender legislator

Maryland candidate for delagate Alleria Stanley

Transgender Army vet running for state delegate in red Maryland district advances in primary.

Alleria 4 House Delegate
Alleria Stanley, a retired U.S. Army combat veteran and transgender rights advocate, has advanced to the general election for the Maryland House of Delegates, moving one step closer to what LGBTQ+ advocates say would be a first for the state. Keep Reading →

Supreme Court trans sports ruling sparks red state crackdown and blue state resistance

reporter running outside supreme court

A reporter runs outside the US Supreme Court on its last day of the term in Washington, DC, on June 30, 2026.

Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to ban transgender girls and women from sports aligned with their gender identity has sent red states rushing to kick queer athletes off the field. Meanwhile, progressive leaders in LGBTQ-friendly states are promising protections, particularly for young people. Keep Reading →

Florida congressmen target transgender girl competing in Irish dance championship

greg steube and randy fine

Rep. Greg Steube and Rep. Randy Fine from Florida are trying to bar a transgender girl from an Irish Dance competition.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Instead of focusing on how to make life more affordable for their constituents, two Florida Republican members of Congress are pressuring Irish dance officials to bar a transgender girl from competing in girls’ categories at one of the sport’s largest North American competitions, carrying the right’s anti-trans sports campaign into the world of competitive dance. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved