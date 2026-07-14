Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sarah McBride went everywhere in Delaware and heard the same warning at all 57 stops

The congresswoman’s statewide campaign sprint revealed deep anxiety over affordability and the federal government’s broken promises.

sarah mcbride

Congresswoman Sarah McBride onstage at the "State Of Firsts" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 07, 2025 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Delaware has 10 cities, 44 towns and three villages. To launch her campaign for a second term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, the Democrat who represents them all, visited all 57 of those incorporated communities in 57 hours.

The itinerary was part endurance test, part campaign advertisement and part argument about what political representation is supposed to look like at a moment when American politics is increasingly conducted from a distance.

McBride began the June tour in Ardentown and ended it with a campaign rally in Rehoboth Beach.

Her campaign released a video Tuesday documenting the trip. It presents McBride as an unusually hardworking freshman lawmaker who has largely resisted allowing Republican attacks on her identity to define her time in office.

“Delaware has 10 cities, 44 towns and three villages,” McBride says at the beginning of the video. “Fifty-seven places in 57 hours. It’s a good thing I like coffee.”

Related: Greenlandic families ‘frightened’ amid rising tensions over Trump takeover plan, Sarah McBride warns

McBride is the first out transgender person elected to Congress, a distinction that made her 2024 campaign national news. Her reelection effort is making a deliberate case that voters should judge her less as a historical figure than as Delaware’s lone member of the House who delivered tangible results.

“We might not agree on everything, but Delaware is my heart, and my constituents are my North Star, regardless of who they voted for in the last election and regardless of who they will vote for in the next election,” McBride told The Advocate in an interview on Tuesday.

“I am here in Congress for everyone, and this campaign is for all of us.”

McBride formally filed for reelection in June and is running for a second two-year term representing Delaware’s statewide congressional district. As of Tuesday, the state’s candidate list showed no Democratic primary challenger.

The campaign video is upbeat and packed with testimonials describing McBride as attentive, bipartisan and nearly tireless. But the message McBride said she heard on the road was more unsettled.

Related: Sarah McBride says Democrats need to stop being ‘a-holes’ to potential voters

“There was a through line of what I heard from people, which is that we are better than what our politics suggest and that we need in Congress to recognize the cost crisis that people are facing,” she said.

McBride said parents, retirees and small business owners, including Democrats, independents and Republicans, repeatedly raised concerns about the rising prices of housing, energy, food and other necessities. She argued that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans had betrayed a central promise to lower costs.

She reserved her sharpest criticism for the administration’s war in Iran, which she said business owners connected to increased expenses. “I have never seen a decision by a president so clearly understood to have increased costs for people as the decision by this president to go to war in Iran,” McBride said.

She called the war “reckless and illegal” and said ending it and reopening the Strait of Hormuz would be an important step toward relieving pressure on energy prices. Her broader economic prescription was familiar Democratic policy: universal child care, a Medicare buy-in, increased housing construction and investment in energy infrastructure.

The tour also allowed McBride to make the case for her first-term record. She pointed to bipartisan legislation, federal investments in Delaware and her office’s work helping constituents navigate federal agencies.

In June, the nonpartisan Congressional Management Foundation gave McBride’s office its 2026 Democracy Award for constituent service. The organization said her office had helped more than 1,500 Delawareans and recovered nearly $6.5 million in delayed benefits, refunds and other payments.

McBride also cited her work with Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who opposed a proposed reduction in Medicare home health payments. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ultimately reduced the size of the cut, though the final rule still lowered aggregate payments by an estimated 1.3 percent, or $220 million, compared with 2025. According to McBride’s office, the change preserved about $915 million that providers had expected to lose under the original proposal.

Related: Sarah McBride wants to 'pull the emergency brake' on 'cynical' Donald Trump in midterm elections

“My hope is that Delawareans see that I have shown up every single day and, despite the noise, despite the toxicity, I have kept my focus on the things that keep Delawareans up at night,” she said.

There were also the rituals of any American road trip. McBride consumed coffee, pizza and ice cream. In Bridgeville, she ate an egg, scrapple and cheese sandwich. “For those of your readers who aren’t familiar with scrapple, it’s a Delaware delicacy,” she said.

As she heads into the midterms, one thing is clear. McBride is focused on delivering for her neighbors in Delaware.

“Regardless of where you live and regardless of who you vote for, my heart is this state,” McBride says in the video. “We might not agree on every single issue, but I am in Congress for you, and this campaign is for everyone.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Donald Trump's ICE agents killed two more men who were not the targets of their operations
News

Donald Trump's ICE agents killed two more men who were not the targets of their operations

The fatal shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Texas and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Maine are the latest incidents of the federal government killing civilians during immigration operations.

​Lindsey Graham and Darline Graham Nordone
National

Lindsey Graham’s sister is taking his Senate seat. Who is she?

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone to serve temporarily after her brother died.

arizona state sign
National

House Democrats’ preferred Arizona candidate draws backlash over anti-LGBTQ+ campaign attacks

State advocates say attacks on Amish Shah distort a bill meant to ban conversion therapy as they question Marlene Galán-Woods’ record and the DCCC’s support for her campaign.

Sen. Mitch McConnell
Politics

Mitch McConnell’s bizarre hospital proof-of-life photo sparks memes and conspiracy theories

The Kentucky senator's attempt to quiet speculation about his health instead unleashed turtle jokes, doctored images and a new round of conspiracy theories.

More For You

Trump administration caves to public pressure after avalanche of opposition to anti-trans hospital rule

robert f. kennedy jr testiying

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee Hearing at the Senate Dirksen Office Building on April 22, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Heather Diehl/Getty Images
A flood of public opposition helped stop one of the Trump administration’s most extreme attempts to force hospitals nationwide to abandon gender-affirming care for transgender young people, offering a rare and instructive victory against a federal government that has otherwise moved aggressively to dismantle trans rights. Keep Reading →

ICE killed the American Dream

A memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

A person places flowers at the site where Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed on July 9, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The shooting marks the first fatal use of force by federal immigration officers since the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Another day in America and another person killed by ICE. Today in Maine, a 26-year-old Colombian man who reportedly had work authorization and a young family was on his way to work when he encountered federal agents and was fatally shot. Keep Reading →

Kash Patel attacks MS NOW reporters after bombshell report he was summoned to White House

kash patel at a world cup soccer game

FBI Director Kash Patel looks on before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Colombia and Portugal at Miami Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel abruptly canceled a planned trip to Chicago on Friday and reported to the White House after frustrated senior Trump administration officials summoned him to the West Wing, according to a bombshell MS NOW report. Keep Reading →

Kristi Noem plans divorce after husband’s secret online life, her mother says

bryon noem and kristi noem

Bryon Noem (L), husband of former US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R), listens as Secretary Noem testifies before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 20, 2025.

Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP) (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Kristi Noem plans to divorce her husband, Bryon Noem, after 34 years of marriage, her mother told the British tabloid The Daily Mail. The split follows revelations that Bryon Noem paid online fetish performers and shared photographs of himself presenting femininely. Keep Reading →

Judge presses Trump administration over revoked retirements for transgender Air Force troops

Air Force Master Sergeant Logan Ireland
Transgender Air Force members sue Trump administration over revoked retirements
Por.Ahi.PR/Shutterstock; courtesy
A federal judge on Tuesday appeared doubtful of the Trump administration’s argument that most of the transgender Air Force and Space Force members suing over revoked retirement orders have not yet been harmed. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved