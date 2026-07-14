Sarah McBride went everywhere in Delaware and heard the same warning at all 57 stops

Delaware has 10 cities, 44 towns and three villages. To launch her campaign for a second term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, the Democrat who represents them all, visited all 57 of those incorporated communities in 57 hours.

The itinerary was part endurance test, part campaign advertisement and part argument about what political representation is supposed to look like at a moment when American politics is increasingly conducted from a distance.

McBride began the June tour in Ardentown and ended it with a campaign rally in Rehoboth Beach.

Her campaign released a video Tuesday documenting the trip. It presents McBride as an unusually hardworking freshman lawmaker who has largely resisted allowing Republican attacks on her identity to define her time in office.

“Delaware has 10 cities, 44 towns and three villages,” McBride says at the beginning of the video. “Fifty-seven places in 57 hours. It’s a good thing I like coffee.”

Related: Greenlandic families ‘frightened’ amid rising tensions over Trump takeover plan, Sarah McBride warns

McBride is the first out transgender person elected to Congress, a distinction that made her 2024 campaign national news. Her reelection effort is making a deliberate case that voters should judge her less as a historical figure than as Delaware’s lone member of the House who delivered tangible results.

“We might not agree on everything, but Delaware is my heart, and my constituents are my North Star, regardless of who they voted for in the last election and regardless of who they will vote for in the next election,” McBride told The Advocate in an interview on Tuesday.

“I am here in Congress for everyone, and this campaign is for all of us.”

McBride formally filed for reelection in June and is running for a second two-year term representing Delaware’s statewide congressional district. As of Tuesday, the state’s candidate list showed no Democratic primary challenger.

The campaign video is upbeat and packed with testimonials describing McBride as attentive, bipartisan and nearly tireless. But the message McBride said she heard on the road was more unsettled.

Related: Sarah McBride says Democrats need to stop being ‘a-holes’ to potential voters



“There was a through line of what I heard from people, which is that we are better than what our politics suggest and that we need in Congress to recognize the cost crisis that people are facing,” she said.

McBride said parents, retirees and small business owners, including Democrats, independents and Republicans, repeatedly raised concerns about the rising prices of housing, energy, food and other necessities. She argued that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans had betrayed a central promise to lower costs.

She reserved her sharpest criticism for the administration’s war in Iran, which she said business owners connected to increased expenses. “I have never seen a decision by a president so clearly understood to have increased costs for people as the decision by this president to go to war in Iran,” McBride said.

She called the war “reckless and illegal” and said ending it and reopening the Strait of Hormuz would be an important step toward relieving pressure on energy prices. Her broader economic prescription was familiar Democratic policy: universal child care, a Medicare buy-in, increased housing construction and investment in energy infrastructure.

The tour also allowed McBride to make the case for her first-term record. She pointed to bipartisan legislation, federal investments in Delaware and her office’s work helping constituents navigate federal agencies.

In June, the nonpartisan Congressional Management Foundation gave McBride’s office its 2026 Democracy Award for constituent service. The organization said her office had helped more than 1,500 Delawareans and recovered nearly $6.5 million in delayed benefits, refunds and other payments.

McBride also cited her work with Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who opposed a proposed reduction in Medicare home health payments. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ultimately reduced the size of the cut, though the final rule still lowered aggregate payments by an estimated 1.3 percent, or $220 million, compared with 2025. According to McBride’s office , the change preserved about $915 million that providers had expected to lose under the original proposal.

Related: Sarah McBride wants to 'pull the emergency brake' on 'cynical' Donald Trump in midterm elections

“My hope is that Delawareans see that I have shown up every single day and, despite the noise, despite the toxicity, I have kept my focus on the things that keep Delawareans up at night,” she said.

There were also the rituals of any American road trip. McBride consumed coffee, pizza and ice cream. In Bridgeville, she ate an egg, scrapple and cheese sandwich. “For those of your readers who aren’t familiar with scrapple, it’s a Delaware delicacy,” she said.

As she heads into the midterms, one thing is clear. McBride is focused on delivering for her neighbors in Delaware.

“Regardless of where you live and regardless of who you vote for, my heart is this state,” McBride says in the video. “We might not agree on every single issue, but I am in Congress for you, and this campaign is for everyone.”