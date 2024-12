President-elect Donald Trump has named Jacob Helberg, a prominent gay tech executive and vocal advocate for tough policies on China , as his pick for undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy, and the environment. The appointment elevates Helberg, a former Democratic donor and 2020 Pete Buttigieg for president supporter, to a key role in shaping U.S. economic diplomacy under Trump's MAGA agenda.

The undersecretary position oversees international economic policy, including trade, technology, energy resources, global food security, and environmental issues. Helberg’s selection signals Trump’s intention to prioritize countering China’s influence in critical technology sectors.

In a Truth Social post on December 10, Trump praised Helberg as a “champion of our America First Foreign Policy” and highlighted his economic and technological strategy expertise. The former president added that Helberg would be pivotal in “promoting America’s economic security and growth, and American technological dominance abroad.”

Helberg has been a prominent figure in the U.S. tech sector and a persistent advocate for a hardline stance on China. He is a senior advisor at the defense contractor Palantir. Politico reports that as a U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission member, he has called for policies to counter Beijing’s influence. Helberg also played a leading role in advocating for a 2024 law that requires ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to sell the platform by January or face a nationwide ban. Helberg founded the Hill and Valley Forum, a group of venture capitalists and lawmakers focused on countering China’s rise to dominance in technology.

For LGBTQ + observers, Helberg’s appointment presents a mix of intrigue and concern. On the one hand, his high-profile role as an out gay official within the Trump administration could signal a softening of the GOP’s stance on LGBTQ+ inclusion. On the other, Trump’s broader record on LGBTQ+ issues—including attacks on transgender rights and support for discriminatory policies like Florida’s “ don’t say gay ” law—casts doubt on the administration’s commitment to genuine progress.

If confirmed, Helberg will become one of the highest-profile LGBTQ+ figures in Trump’s administration.

A former Democratic donor, in 2024, he emerged as a significant Trump supporter, contributing $1 million to Trump’s campaign, the Washington Post reported .