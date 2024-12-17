Scroll To Top
Politics

Winsome Earle-Sears: The anti-LGBTQ+ ultraconservative Republican trying to replace Virginia's governor

Winsome Earle-Sears
Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

LGBTQ+ advocates warn that elevating the lieutenant governor to the governorship would be detrimental to the community.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican candidate for governor in 2025, has positioned herself as a champion of far-right social policies, aligning with an extremist agenda targeting LGBTQ+ protections, reproductive rights, and divorce laws, LGBTQ+ advocates say. As she seeks to secure the commonwealth’s chief executive office to replace Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin who is term-limited, activists warn that she would take the increasingly progressive state backward.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

In a speech delivered at The Family Foundation of Virginia’s Faith Unwavering gala on September 28, Earle-Sears, the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia, praised the group’s decades-long advocacy for socially conservative policies and vowed to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with its efforts. The Family Foundation published a video of her remarks on November 13, The Advocate has confirmed.

Related: Virginia lieutenant governor offers awkward 'apology' after misgendering trans lawmaker Danica Roem

The Family Foundation, a religious nonprofit with deep ties to the Christian fundamentalist group Focus on the Family, has pushed policies that include banning abortion, repealing no-fault divorce laws, and opposing marriage equality. The group has also fought to roll back protections for LGBTQ+ people, including filing a legal challenge in 2024 to overturn Virginia’s ban on anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy — a widely discredited and harmful practice. In her speech, Earle-Sears called the organization “a voice for the voiceless” and described its policies as “all very necessary.” “You’re not alone in this fight. I’m here with you. I’m standing shoulder to shoulder,” she declared.

The lieutenant governor’s point of view has drawn sharp condemnation from LGBTQ+ advocates. James Millner, a Richmond-based activist, told The Advocate: “If elected, Winsome Earle-Sears would be the most anti-LGBTQ and anti-reproductive freedom Governor ever to lead Virginia. She opposes same-sex marriage, misgendered a transgender legislator on the floor of the Virginia Senate, and appeared in a campaign ad with a pastor who called homosexuality, abortion, and [transgender identities] ‘the work of the devil.’”

The lieutenant governor’s ties to The Family Foundation are in line with her political record. In 2003, as a Virginia House delegate, Earle-Sears voted to create “covenant marriages” that would have made it harder for couples—especially those with children—to obtain a no-fault divorce. The Virginian-Pilot reported at the time that the bill, which required counseling and waiting periods, ultimately failed in the state Senate.

Earle-Sears’ embrace of The Family Foundation’s agenda also mirrors the group’s extremist stance on reproductive rights. The organization celebrated the fall of Roe v. Wade and has advocated for fetal personhood laws, a legal theory that threatens access to in-vitro fertilization. In October, The Family Foundation published blog posts referring to IVF as “child trafficking” and accusing parents who use fertility treatments of being “selfish.” Similar personhood arguments were used by Alabama’s Supreme Court earlier this year, resulting in a halt to IVF services in the state.

Earle-Sears’ position on LGBTQ+ issues has been consistent throughout her career. In 2004, during her campaign for Congress, she wrote in a Daily Press op-ed that “society has gone immeasurably beyond all standards in accommodating the homosexual community” and called for a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage nationwide. The Family Foundation has waged a long-standing fight to oppose marriage equality, which the group has labeled “radical and unbiblical.” In February, Earle-Sears misgendered Virginia state Sen. Danica Roem, a transgender legislator, during a session of the senate, calling her “sir” before later apologizing, The Hill reported.

“She is on record stating that society has gone too far in ‘accommodating the homosexual community’ and suggested that the Black civil rights movement had been hijacked by LGBTQ advocates,” Millner added.

Earle-Sears’ hardline positions stand in stark contrast to those of Democratic candidate and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who has emerged as a champion of equality and reproductive freedom. Speaking to The Advocate at Equality Virginia’s Commonwealth Dinner in October, Spanberger emphasized her commitment to restoring protections for LGBTQ+ youth and families in Virginia that have been rolled back under Republican leadership.

“One of my top priorities is returning us to a place where we respect kids, respect educators, and respect families,” Spanberger told The Advocate. She criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2023 model policies in education, which restrict transgender students’ rights, as harmful and divisive. “Families need to know they have someone who respects their child, sees the beauty in their child, and is working to ensure that their child can thrive,” she said.

Spanberger’s record reflects her consistent support for LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive healthcare. In Congress, she voted for the Equality Act and marriage equality legislation, underscoring her belief that “every kid deserves to feel like they belong.” “We have to show up for them at the ballot box, in the classroom, and at the state level,” she told The Advocate.

“Virginia currently has the strongest LGBTQ and reproductive protections of any state in the South,” Millner said. “As governor, if given the chance, there is no question that Sears would shred those freedoms and, in so doing, obliterate Virginia’s reputation as a welcoming, inclusive Commonwealth.”

Representatives for Earle-Sears did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment.

Watch Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears speak at the Family Foundation’s September gala below.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsChristianityYahoo FeedPoliticiansRepublican PartyVirginia
family foundationglenn youngkinjames millnerpoliticsrepublican partyvirginiawinsome earle-sears
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio