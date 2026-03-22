Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Want to support LGBTQ+ businesses? There's an app for that

The Everywhere Is Queer app hosts an interactive database of LGBTQ-owned and queer-friendly businesses.

Want to support LGBTQ+ businesses? There's an app for that

Charlie Sprinkman; Everywhere is Queer app

Left: Courtesy of Everywhere is Queer; Right: Jack Walker/The Advocate

Colored glass and antique tins line the walls of Again Vintage, each ware reflecting gentle window light. Here, the hustle of New York City finds calm, and by design. Co-owners Ryann Holmes and Sara Elise wanted to run a business but also cultivate a sense of relaxation. Some visitors tell them coming inside feels like an exhale, Holmes says.

The tense political moment has made inclusivity in their business approach feel more urgent. Last year, the store joined Everywhere Is Queer, an app that maps out LGBTQ+ businesses globally. Holmes says the platform has united LGBTQ+ business owners and creatives who often “operate in silos.”

“People want to support Black- and queer-owned businesses, especially as a form of resistance to a lot of the stuff that we’re seeing now politically,” Holmes says. “It’s been a real connective tissue for us that folks are able to see us on the app already knowing that we’re a queer-affirming space.”

someone using the Everywhere is Queer app on a mobile phone The Everywhere is Queer app helps users find LGBTQ-owned businesses.Jack Walker

About four years ago, a hub for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs was an idea Charlie Sprinkman had just brought to life. Everywhere Is Queer went live in January 2022 and today is funded through a mix of brand partnerships and paid perks, like in-app prioritization. A string of viral moments since has pushed the app past 20,000 participating businesses.

Sprinkman says threats facing the LGBTQ+ community are cause for strengthening that network even further. As of February, the American Civil Liberties Union reported that at least 398 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were being considered in statehouses around the country this year, many of them targeting transgender rights.

“It’s a really difficult time for our community right now,” Sprinkman says. “It’s now more than ever important that we really put the money in the hands of the people that see us as our most authentic selves.”

LGBTQ-owned businesses that use Everywhere Is Queer submit details about their companies for approval, then get marked by a pin on the map. Businesses can be filtered by type, from bars to hotels to retail, and can even advertise jobs.

“We’ve grown tremendously,” says Chris Redrich, the app’s developer. “We have about a quarter of a million app installs at this point, so we’re seeing pretty regular, repeat usage from users coming back, looking for connection and queer community around them.”

Again Vintage shop in NYC Again Vintage shop in NYCJack Walker

Sprinkman says he struggled to find centralized resources for LGBTQ+ people when he came out as a young adult. As he gradually found comfort and community in LGBTQ+ spaces, Sprinkman saw value in bridging that gap for others too.

Outside of liberal strongholds like New York City, business owners tell The Advocate that being featured on the app has not spurred a notable uptick in sales, likely because there are fewer users nearby. But they describe different benefits, like networking with other business owners and publicly signaling their connection to the LGBTQ+ community.

Rachel Csontos of St. Petersburg, Florida, launched their small business in 2024 without a physical storefront. Sales for their brand, Queer’d Apparel, came through social media and via the pop-up art markets that dot central Florida. The app has helped them meet other LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.

“I kind of expected it to be an avenue for business, but it’s been more of an avenue for connection,” they say.

Kelsey Riker manages Kindred Post — a gift shop, event space, and contract postal unit in Juneau, Alaska. A tourist last year recommended that her store join the app, she says. Riker hopes the listing will draw new attention during this summer’s cruise season.

Everywhere is Queer creator Charlie Sprinkman Everywhere is Queer creator Charlie Sprinkmancourtesy Everywhere is Queer

“We have a lot of businesses here in Juneau who are very friendly and welcoming and affirming to the queer community,” Riker says. “We want people to know that when they come and visit us here.”

Looking ahead, Sprinkman, who hails from a small town near Milwaukee, says Everywhere Is Queer is looking to develop new features to enhance user experience, though the specifics are not yet public.

In the meantime, he says building the platform has taught him a great deal about creating space for the LGBTQ+ community — and, ironically, starting a business himself.

“It’s just been the most incredible experience of my life,” Sprinkman says. “Hundreds of thousands of people have come across and interacted with Everywhere Is Queer. It’s just so beautiful.”

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

This article is part of The Advocate’s Mar-Apr 2026 print issue, which hits newsstands March 24. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News+, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

robert mueller
Obituaries

Robert Mueller, who investigated Trump and tested limits of presidential power, dies at 81

The former FBI director, who served as special counsel in the Trump-Russia investigation, served in multiple administrations.

mark robinson wiping his forehead during a speech at the faith and freedom conference
States

Christian ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson admits to porn obsession he denied while campaigning

Accused of racist posts and watching porn involving transgender women while attacking LGBTQ+ people, the former GOP North Carolina lieutenant governor now says he was a “dual person.”

Several rainbow pins adorn a black cloth
Yahoo Feed

Fewer young Americans support LGBTQ+ protections, survey finds

New research reveals support for queer rights is waning in younger generations, among other startling findings.

Former Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins
Print Issue

Trans trailblazer Andrea Jenkins on her history-making political career in Minneapolis

Upon her retirement, Jenkins reflects on her game-changing tenure on the Minneapolis City Council.

More For You

Tim Cook and Sam Altman refuse to condemn Trump admin after Alex Pretti’s killing

Tim Cook; Sam Altman

U.S. tech titans are continuing to bend the knee to Donald Trump even as Sam Altman and Tim Cook release statements refusing to condemn his administration's extrajudicial killings.

DFree; jamesonwu1972/Shuttershock.com
Out U.S. tech titans are continuing to bend the knee to Donald Trump, as Sam Altman and Tim Cook release statements seemingly trying to appease their employees but also not alienate the president too much. Keep Reading →

Meta appoints anti-DEI and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theorist Robby Starbuck as AI bias advisor

Robby Starbuck 2021
Meta appoints anti-DEI and anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theorist Robby Starbuck as AI bias advisor
Jason Davis/Getty Images
The man Meta has appointed to help address "ideological and political bias" in artificial intelligence is a conservative influencer who believes that pesticide turns children LGBTQ+ and that the COVID-19 vaccine caused Matthew Perry's death. Keep Reading →

Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges $100 billion for Trump manufacturing program

Apple CEO Tim Cook USA President Donald Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook; U.S. President Donald Trump

John Gress Media Inc/Shutterstock; Nicole Glass Photography/Shutterstock
Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly pledged $100 billion from the company to the Trump Administration's new “American Manufacturing Program." Keep Reading →

LinkedIn exposes transgender users to targeted harassment after company quietly changes hate speech policy

LinkedIn exposes transgender users to targeted harassment after company quietly changes hate speech policy

The company made no announcement about the change.

Shutterstock
LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has quietly stripped explicit protections for transgender and nonwhite users from its English-language hate speech rules, repeating a playbook now familiar to LGBTQ+ advocates tracking the rollback of content safeguards across major social media platforms. Keep Reading →

OpenAI’s Sam Altman bashes Democrats. Here’s why he says he’s 'politically homeless'

sam altman

Open AI CEO Sam Altman speaks during Snowflake Summit 2025 at Moscone Center on June 02, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Sam Altman's rightward shift has seemingly begun as he announces he's leaving the Democratic Party shortly after cozying up to Donald Trump's administration. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved