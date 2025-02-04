Shop these Black queer-owned brands this Black History Month





Happy Black History Month! We're now living in a time of brand pedaling, where some big names—once touted and celebrated for their diversity—are (not so) quietly eliminating initiatives. But as any self-respecting fashionista knows, style may speak volumes, but what we buy speaks even louder. Perhaps the smartest move this season and onward is to invest our dollars where they genuinely make a difference. It's time to support Black queer-owned businesses, now more than ever. Here's a curated list of brands that deserve more than just a casual window shop. So join me in exploring these individuals redefining artistry, self-expression, and community care.

Telfar View this post on Instagram A post shared by @telfarglobal Telfar isn't just a name but a movement. Telfar Clemens is the mastermind behind the coveted "Bushwick Birkin" that sells out in mere minutes. Part status symbol, part style statement, shopping Telfar means you’re directly supporting Black queer design, so your latest accessory isn’t just chic; it’s socially conscious.

Justice Dwight Art View this post on Instagram A post shared by Its Justice Dwight ✨ (@justicedwight) Ever scroll through your feed, eyes half-glazed, wondering why your walls scream "rent-a-room" instead of "sanctuary"? Justice Dwight changes all that. Their prints and wall art fuse boldness and heart, splashing color and meaning onto any blank space. Justice Dwight’s works celebrate liberation, intersectionality, and unapologetic Black queer joy.

BLK MKT Vintage View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLK MKT Vintage (@blkmktvintage) A curated celebration of Black history, diaspora, and nostalgia, BLK MKT Vintage might be the place to find your next treasured conversation starter. From rare books to retro decor, every piece carries a story. Suppose you've got a slight vintage addiction like me. In that case, BLK MKT Vintage is the perfect place to satisfy those thrifting cravings with a side of cultural heritage.

Show & Tell Concept Shop View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHOW & TELL CONCEPT SHOP (@showtelloakland) Show & Tell is an Oakland gem packed with apparel, home goods, art, and accessories from independent artists. Think of it as your go-to spot for finding what you never knew you needed until your eyes set on it and suddenly can’t live without it.

Dear Black Gay Men View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jai The Gentleman | BLACK GAY PODCASTER (@jaithegentleman) When a brand’s name is a heart-to-heart message, you know it's something special. In addition to an empowering podcast, Dear Black Gay Men curates apparel and accessories that spark conversation, spread love, and challenge stereotypes. This is that kind of honest, vulnerable space our culture needs to uplift those who haven't always felt seen or heard.