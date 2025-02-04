Scroll To Top
People

Shop these Black queer-owned brands this Black History Month

Shop these Black queer-owned brands this Black History Month

queer black owned brands Black History Month
footage stills via instagram: @ctoan.co; @showtelloakland

Black queer business owners Jodyann Morgan of CTOAN and Alyah Baker of Show & Tell Concept Shop.

Do you have a favorite Black queer-owned business to recommend? Share the love and let's continue spreading support and diversity together.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly


Happy Black History Month!

We're now living in a time of brand pedaling, where some big names—once touted and celebrated for their diversity—are (not so) quietly eliminating initiatives. But as any self-respecting fashionista knows, style may speak volumes, but what we buy speaks even louder. Perhaps the smartest move this season and onward is to invest our dollars where they genuinely make a difference.

It's time to support Black queer-owned businesses, now more than ever.

Here's a curated list of brands that deserve more than just a casual window shop. So join me in exploring these individuals redefining artistry, self-expression, and community care.

Telfar

Telfar isn't just a name but a movement. Telfar Clemens is the mastermind behind the coveted "Bushwick Birkin" that sells out in mere minutes. Part status symbol, part style statement, shopping Telfar means you’re directly supporting Black queer design, so your latest accessory isn’t just chic; it’s socially conscious.

Justice Dwight Art

Ever scroll through your feed, eyes half-glazed, wondering why your walls scream "rent-a-room" instead of "sanctuary"? Justice Dwight changes all that. Their prints and wall art fuse boldness and heart, splashing color and meaning onto any blank space. Justice Dwight’s works celebrate liberation, intersectionality, and unapologetic Black queer joy.

BLK MKT Vintage

A curated celebration of Black history, diaspora, and nostalgia, BLK MKT Vintage might be the place to find your next treasured conversation starter. From rare books to retro decor, every piece carries a story. Suppose you've got a slight vintage addiction like me. In that case, BLK MKT Vintage is the perfect place to satisfy those thrifting cravings with a side of cultural heritage.

Show & Tell Concept Shop

Show & Tell is an Oakland gem packed with apparel, home goods, art, and accessories from independent artists. Think of it as your go-to spot for finding what you never knew you needed until your eyes set on it and suddenly can’t live without it.

Dear Black Gay Men

When a brand’s name is a heart-to-heart message, you know it's something special. In addition to an empowering podcast, Dear Black Gay Men curates apparel and accessories that spark conversation, spread love, and challenge stereotypes. This is that kind of honest, vulnerable space our culture needs to uplift those who haven't always felt seen or heard.

GRRRL Spells

This brand was one of the few pulled from the shelves at Target amid the early conservative furor in 2023. Nevertheless, GRRRL Spells persevered, allowing shoppers to celebrate their inner magic, from their art to apparel and accessories.

CTOAN & Co.

CTOAN & Co. showcases the diversity of our bodies through candles, wax melts, and planters. Standing at the intersection of race, size, and sexuality, Jodyann Morgan creates each piece by hand, celebrating self-love in all its forms.

queer black owned brands Black History MonthTK CAPTIONfootage stills via instagram: @ctoan.co; @showtelloakland

Supporting these businesses is more than just a shopping spree (though I do love a good spree!) Each purchase is a statement, saying that we see Black queer creators, champion their artistry, and that our wallets are powerful tools for change. This Black History Month, let's wear our hearts on our sleeves, totes, or even walls and invest in a future where everyone's stories are celebrated and not tucked away.

After all, isn't it time we turned our consumer choices into a love letter to diversity and inclusion?

Do you have your own must-shop Black queer-owned business in mind? Send your recommendations to us by DM or email to voices@equalpride.com. I'll add them to this list and continue spreading the love and support!

PeopleYahoo Feed
artistryblack history monthdiversitydiversity and inclusiongrrrl spellsselfloveshoppingpeople
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Barack Obama DNC 2004
Voices

After 20 years, and after tonight, Obama will no longer be the Democrats' top star

progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
These are the major companies that have dropped DEI programs
News

These 13 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A Haitian-American trans woman, she tirelessly champions voices from the LGBTQ+ community, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each story with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @lovabletransauntie.
Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A Haitian-American trans woman, she tirelessly champions voices from the LGBTQ+ community, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each story with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @lovabletransauntie.
Read Full Bio