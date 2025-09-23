Scroll To Top
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs law restricting bathroom use by trans, nonbinary, intersex people

Greg Abbott
liv radin/Shutterstock

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The Republican Legislature passed the anti-trans legislation earlier this month.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott just signed legislation restricting transgender people from using many public restrooms matching their gender identities.

In a video posted on social media when signing the bill, SB 8, he said, “This is just common sense.”

That makes Texas the 20th state to put a law on the books restricting the use of toilet facilities by transgender people.

The legislation imposes a $25,000 fine on any government institution, including schools, universities, shelters, prisons, and local government buildings, that violates the policy of segregating bathrooms by gender. That jumps to a $125,000 penalty on a second offense and subsequent violations. The bill does not impact privately owned businesses.

It also recognizes only the sex assigned at birth for the toilet-users, and only recognizes as female or male those with reproductive systems producing eggs or sperm, respectively. That means the bill impacts transgender, nonbinary, and intersex Texans.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in Texas criticized the signing of the bill, saying it will further stigmatize already marginalized communities in the Lone Star State.

“This is a painful moment for our community. Despite the overwhelming majority of Texans raising their voices against this legislation during the regular and special sessions, today SB 8 was signed into law,” read a statement from Equality Texas.

Democrats in the Texas Legislature delayed the passage of the bathroom bill in August when they fled the state, a move primarily motivated by the attempt to stop the redistricting of Texas’s congressional boundaries.

But Republicans passed both the map and the anti-transgender legislation earlier this month.

Abbott’s prioritization of the bathroom restrictions marks a shift in policy for the Texas leader. In 2018, said he was not going to prioritize the passage of a bathroom bill. That was after a version of legislation has died in the legislative process before ever reaching his desk, but he said the matter was “not on my agenda” while campaigning for re-election that year.

But he declined to say at the time whether he would sign a bill if it landed on his desk, and he has long been known for an anti-LGBTQ record since taking office in 2015.

