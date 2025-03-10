Defiance on the battlefield: Modern parallels to the Siege of Bastogne

Echoes of History: The Siege of Bastogne

On December 20th, 1944, in the middle of what became known as the Battle of the Bulge, German forces surrounded the Americans, including the 101st Airborne Division, in the town of Bastogne. Brigadier General Anthony McAuliffe, the artillery commander attached to the 101st, was the senior American officer inside the siege. His boss, Major General Taylor, had been called away to a conference, so McAuliffe assumed command.

Two days later, a German delegation arrived and transmitted a letter demanding the surrender of McAuliffe and all his forces. McAullife, never one to swear, read the message, laughed, and said, "Aw, nuts!" An account written shortly after said, "It really seemed funny to him at the time. He figured he was giving the Germans' one hell of a beating' and that all of his men knew it. The demand was all out of line with the existing situation."

The staff talked it over and decided McAuliffe's initial response would be best, so they typed up the following with his consent.

To the German Commander.

NUTS!

The American Commander.

Four days later, the 4th Armored Division arrived and broke the siege. Lt General Patton awarded McAullife the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroism and, as Patton wrote in his diary, "a historic answer." Two weeks later, McAuliffe was promoted to Major General and given permanent division command.

The story of Bastogne is the most enduring lesson I have ever learned about how an American officer should respond to a demand for surrender.

From the earliest training days, officer candidates are taught the Code of Conduct for members of the Armed Forces of the United States. Article II of the Code is explicit:

I will never surrender of my own free will. If in command, I will never surrender the members of my command while they still have the means to resist.

The Code of the US Fighting Force, published in 1986, takes this further for individuals:

Only when evasion by an individual is impossible and further fighting would lead only to death with no significant loss to the enemy should one consider surrender.

A Call to Resist: The Transgender Military Experience Today

Right now, transgender service members are being asked to surrender. They have been "encouraged" through additional pay and administrative leave, so they don't have to conform to dehumanizing standards, to step forward and apply for separation within 30 days voluntarily. They are being asked to turn in their boots, uniforms, and identities as defenders of this nation.

I am a senior officer standing in the middle of this battlefield as the chaos swirls. Though I may not formally be in command of anyone, I look around at my fellow transgender troops and see their fighting spirit. They are not broken—far from it—they are the bravest people I know.

They stand up for who they are and for what's right in the world despite overwhelming obstacles. They hold fast to their oaths, uphold their duty, and honor their commitment to serve. Their training gives them the means to resist.

Surrender is not an option.

I hold fast to the final article of the Code of Conduct:

I will never forget that I am an American, fighting for freedom, responsible for my actions, and dedicated to the principles which made my country free.

So, to the demand for voluntary surrender, I offer the only response a senior officer can:

NUTS!

Bree Fram is a colonel and astronautical engineer in the U.S. Space Force. She is stationed at the Pentagon, leading requirements integration, and is one of the highest-ranking transgender service members in the military. The views presented are the author's personal views and do not reflect the official guidance or position of the U.S. government or the Department of Defense.

