How the U.S. is betraying LGBTQ+ communities worldwide

Just two weeks ago, the director of a Ugandan LGBTQ+ crisis center watched helplessly as their last reserves ran out following the U.S. aid freeze. With no emergency funding in sight, they were forced to turn away desperate individuals seeking shelter from life-threatening violence. In Peru, a trans women's shelter that provided food, medical care, and legal support shut its doors overnight, leaving residents with nowhere to go. In Côte d'Ivoire, a life-saving HIV prevention program collapsed, putting thousands at immediate risk.

These are just a handful of the stories we heard in All Out's global partner survey, a rapid assessment of the damage being done by the Trump regime's reckless and cruel decision to freeze all U.S. foreign aid.

A 90-Day Freeze on Foreign Aid

The U.S. action stems from Trump's Executive Order 14169, titled Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, which mandates a 90-day pause on all U.S. foreign development assistance programs. The order claims the U.S. foreign aid system is "not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values." But what values does the United States government truly believe in when a policy decision leaves thousands of marginalized people without shelter, healthcare, or a chance at survival? The aid freeze has not safeguarded American interests—it has simply endangered the lives of some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

For years, the U.S. has played a critical role in supporting LGBTQ+ organizations worldwide, bridging the financial and political void left by foreign governments that fail to safeguard the rights of their LGBTQ+ citizens. But in one stroke of a pen, that support has disappeared. The results have been catastrophic.

According to the Global Philanthropy Project, the total LGBTQ+ aid likely cut by the U.S. and the Netherlands alone is estimated at $105 million - one in every four dollars of government funding for causes worldwide. The impact is immediate and devastating: our partner survey reveals that 75% report increased risks to community members' lives, health, or safety due to the aid freeze. Over two-thirds have already had to shut down programs or lay off staff. Nearly a third are on the brink of closure.

The consequences are particularly dire in places where LGBTQ+ people already face criminalization, violence, and social exclusion. Shelters for LGBTQ+ refugees and survivors of homophobic and transphobic violence have been shuttered across multiple countries. One of our Ukrainian partners shared, "Many individuals are now without a safe place to go, and we are seeing an increase in homelessness and violence." In Sudan, activists who provided emergency aid to LGBTQ+ people fleeing war and persecution are now unable to help. In Colombia, a program offering economic inclusion programs for trans migrant women has had to close, forcing many into dangerous and exploitative conditions just to meet their basic needs.

The Trump regime justified the aid freeze as a 90-day review of spending priorities. But for people on the frontlines, 90 days without funding can be a death sentence. And while Trump's spokespeople have tried to dismiss the freeze as temporary, organizations have already begun receiving termination notices.

The intent is clear: this is part of a broader rollback of human rights commitments. And the vacuum left by U.S. disengagement is already being filled by authoritarian regimes that weaponize homophobia and transphobia for political gain.

Global leaders must step in to support

While the U.S. government is abandoning its commitments, the rest of the world cannot afford to do the same. Governments that claim to champion LGBTQ+ rights must now step up at pace to fill the funding gap. Private donors must also act, including corporations that have long benefited from rainbow capitalism.

For years, activists have built movements on shoestring budgets, navigating impossible conditions with resilience and determination. However, resilience is not a funding model; our communities deserve better. If we do nothing, decades of progress could unravel in months.

And make no mistake: more lives will be lost.

Governments, philanthropists, and the broader international community must act now. This is not just a political decision—it is a moral one. The brave partners we spoke to are running out of options. The question is whether the world will stand with them or turn away as they are left to suffer and die.

Matthew Beard is the Executive Director of All Out, a global nonprofit striving to build a safer, fairer, and tolerant world.

