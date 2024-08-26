Scroll To Top
Voices

Hiking my way out of labels on a trail to the true me

Sunrise hike mountains trees nonbinary human enjoying the view
Shutterstock Creative

What happens when we shed the limiting expectations that confine us?

During my solo hikes and ventures into the wild, I have excavated deep within myself - step by step and layer by layer - to understand, let go of, and evolve the labels I use to articulate my identity.

Recognizing the person you knew ten years ago isn't who you are now and who you won't be in a decade.

While hiking through the snow to Bear Peak in Colorado this spring, I thought about how constraining labels can be. When we release narrowly defined labels and instead articulate our underlying values and beliefs, we free ourselves to move through a world of possibility.

For over a decade, I labeled myself a "runner." Almost all of my outdoor activities and exercise were running in some form. I didn't carve out time for hiking (too slow) or other activities because I'd have to trade off running. Running was my identity. Freedom and expansive thought came as I stepped into the mindset of being "an explorer." I love to experience the natural world, see awe-inspiring vistas, and test the limits of what I can do through evolving pathways.

The shift from being "a runner" to "an explorer" expanded my outlook, and I didn't even realize it until recently. Across the seasons, I still snowshoed, skied, went to the gym, ran, hiked, and cycled as forms of exploration. By articulating that all-encompassing, broader mindset, I freed myself to evolve through the many ways one can embody it.

And it's been beautiful to experience.

Other labels have confined me in the past. Through mental exploration, I asked myself, "What does it mean to be a man? What does it mean to be human?"

What happens if we imagine who we could become before expectations were imposed and our possibilities limited? Before, we felt like we had to "cover" parts of ourselves byhiding, filtering, or maskingto be accepted, valued, and respected.

I've done much to reflect on my journey and uncover my queerness, joy, and voice. I've worked piece by piece and adventure by adventure to make visible the hidden parts of myself. I've asked myself, if I leave the labels behind, what is left?

Or rather, what can I become?!

This past year brought much clarity. I meditated to understand our interconnectedness and my role within it. I explored the intersection of the physical and the awe-inspiring. I found fertile ground for growth in asking questions and entering the unknown.

Through this ongoing process, I finally released another one of the labels that constricted me. What is it to be a "man," I asked again.

There are as many definitions of gender as there are people on this planet. If I span the masculine and feminine and everything beyond, is that a label I believe in or claim for myself?

Finally, during a hike in the wilderness, the answer came forward quietly yet firmly.

No, for I am human. That encompasses it all.

These revelations, this synthesis, are like delving into the filing cabinets of my mind and pulling out dusty files labeled "man" and "runner." I opened them to find that the contents were outdated and based on faulty research, with pages of contradicting edits in pencil and red ink. I slid them into the recycling bin, creating space for new files and new mindsets to fill that void.

At each turn along life's many trails, remember to dream expansively and take ambitious steps forward. Remember that your very presence shifts spaces, energy, and minds. Know that transformation is possible and can be experienced everywhere we go—if only we are open to it.

Josh Miller, MBA is a queer changemaker, public speaker, photographer, and outdoor explorer. Described as a "force in our community,” they co-founded IDEAS xLab and (Un)Known Project, and were honored with the 2022 Nonprofit Visionary Leader Award from Louisville Business First and featured in Business Equality Magazine’s Forty LGBTQ+ Leaders under 40 and Louisville Business First's Forty under 40.A two-time TEDx speaker, Josh has inspired Fortune 500 companies and international audiences alike. They were a 2022 Soros Equality Fellow, and their work has been featured by The New York Times, the Aspen Institute, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Connect with Josh on LinkedIn or at @joshmillerventures

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

VoicesYahoo Feed
coloradoexploreidentitylgbtq communityvoices
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Josh Miller

Read Full Bio