Meet the Queer Brides Who Took Their Wedding to the Hiking Trails of Vermont

A queer couple made the most out of Vermont's fall weather. The two got hitched on top of Camel's Hump in Huntington, Vt., which is the third-highest mountain in the state.

And yes, the brides, Alicia and Crystal Blakely did make the hike in their wedding dresses.

"We always knew we wanted to hike in our wedding dresses," Alicia Blakely told local NBC affiliate WPTZ. "We figured since you only wear your wedding dress once, we might as well make the most of it and not worry if they got dirty."

The elevation of the mountain comes in at 4,083 feet.

The unique elopement comes more than 10 years after the two women met as freshmen in college. They said that hiking had been a massive part of their relationship, so it made sense for them to celebrate their love by going up the mountain.

With the fall foliage already on display, the couple married on September 30 at the mountain's summit.

"Camel's Hump has always been our favorite mountain in Vermont, so we knew that it was the perfect place for our ceremony," Alicia explained. "We really lucked out that the weather that day was gorgeous and the trail was dry. We know how muddy the Vermont trails can be."

But what if other couples wanted to replicate the hiking pair?

They told WPTZ that they definitely recommend some practice hikes so you can get acclimated to it before the big day comes. They also advise wearing a lightweight dress to make the trek easier.

Alicia Blakely said the day was full of magic.

She added: "The day was perfect and having clear views from the summit made our ceremony feel even more special. For anyone that has this idea, we say just go for it!"