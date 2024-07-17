The answer to concerns about Joe Biden is obvious: Kamala Harris

When I was about 12 years old, I remember reading “To Kill a Mockingbird.” I realized that despite being raised and living with the intention of not harboring hate towards anyone, I was embarrassed to find at the end of the book that I, like many other readers, harbored some form of prejudice.



However, prejudice should not be confused with hate. Prejudice sometimes seeps into behavior and thoughts caused by lack of life experience, ignorance and influential sources who speak non-truths and assumptions about segments of population, especially marginalized ones.

I realized right then and there reading that book that I was going to live my life with the intention of loving all humans, treating people equal or better than myself and operating with the thought that every new moment is a new moment to show love to everyone. And I’m proud that I am living this intended life most of the time and dedicating my personal and professional life to one of inclusion, equality and advancing humanity.

This is the same form of prejudice that I am seeing in many Democrats and Americans voting for the next president of the United States. The first debate of this election season raised many concerns about the age and health status of President Biden. Yet, of all the solutions I have heard since that debate, not one has focused with any vigor around the most obvious solution, Vice President Harris.

Is it because she is a woman? Is it because she is bi-racial? Are there concerns about her electability when not connected to a male leader? The complete lack of attention on the vice president from the president, his campaign, media or voters without any rational reason can only lead this writer to think it must be some form of prejudice preventing us from thinking and putting energy into the best solution in raising the profile and qualifications of Vice President Kamala Harris.

And then there’s the obvious reasons the vice president is so important in any race and in any vote, because they could become the president if that person is incapacitated, resigns, removed or dies. Given the fact that Biden (and opponent) is well beyond the average life expectancy of American males and endured much more trauma and pressure than most, it would be a shock but not a complete surprise if he simply died suddenly of natural causes—even right now, let alone after the election. The answer to Democrats' concerns as well as Americans of all types who were intending to vote for Biden but concerned about signs of his accelerating age is simply to look their prejudice in the face, take comfort in his choice of vice president and realize her name is Kamala Harris.

I’d rather not waste any more time debating merits and experiences of a vice president who is arguably the best qualified to take over. What I will spend time doing is to strongly encourage President Biden, the Democratic National Committee, Biden campaign and Biden supporters everywhere to raise Vice President Kamala Harris to a rock star level. Put her in Taylor Swift category with your posts, your support, your following, and your media habits. I am not suggesting we lose hope in President Biden, whose interactions over the last year tell me he’s very capable and strong. Yet we need to earn voters' equal trust in Vice President Harris.

As an experienced marketer and brand builder, I recommend a campaign that blankets talk shows, late night shows and news interviews with both Biden and Harris. They need to do campaign appearances, together. We need to see their camaraderie, collaboration and preparedness for any event that could remove Biden from the Presidency and elevate Harris. We have to show the country that a vote for Biden is not just for him, but also a vote for Harris, ensuring a women’s right to choose, LGBTQ+ rights protection, continued economic expansion, Supreme Court justice replacements, a deep desire for peace in a time of escalating wars, and more.

This is about the most vital vote in recent times for America. It’s the choice between right and wrong. It is the choice between a free democracy and dictatorship. This is not a movie. This is not a TV show. This is our democratic way of life, and the lives and rights of future Americans and global generations are at stake.

The answer is obvious. Biden for President. Harris for Vice President. All in one vote.

Michael Dru Kelley is a media entrepreneur who understand the power of media impressions and is a cofounder and a principal LGBTQ+ shareholder of equalpride, publisher of The Advocate. His opinion pieces represent his own viewpoints and not necessarily those of equalpride, or its affiliates, partners, or management.