The struggle to reclaim autonomy in the two-spirit movement

For centuries, two-spirit individuals have been subjected to violence and assimilation. Today, two-spirit activists across the United States are coming together to reclaim their autonomy and preserve their legacy.

Two-spirit is a beacon of contemporary spiritual and cultural identity for Indigenous peoples. It is rooted in an Anishinaabe term signifying the harmonious coexistence of feminine and masculine energies within someone. Originating in the 1990s through the wisdom of Elder Myra Laramee (Cree), the term has replaced a derogatory and colonialist label, shedding light on a concept deeply ingrained in Indigenous histories long before the arrival of European colonizers.

Two-spirit people are honored within Indigenous communities. They are often lauded for their ability to see and address issues through a feminine and masculine lens. Many were held in high regard as keepers of traditions, storytellers, and healers.

Identifying as two-spirit is distinct from the Western term non-binary, which describes someone who does not identify exclusively as a man or woman. As a term sacred and specific to Native people, it is not an identity that non-Indigenous people should adopt or claim.

Two-spirit transcends gender or sexual identity. It encompasses a holistic integration of spiritual identity and societal role rooted in Indigenous wisdom and tradition. As with anyone who identified as LGBTQ, two-spirit people are not monolithic .

But two-spirit is more than an identity; it's a movement centered on overturning colonization's profound and harmful effects.

We were inspired to write this piece to center the revolutionary spirit of joy in the face of extreme anti-queer, anti-Native violence. We wanted to contribute, in whatever small way, to ensure that Indigeneity and the nuance of joy in the face of grief are remembered and valued.

The US needs to challenge its harmful colonial legacy, uplift the voices, and respect the autonomy of two-spirit people. Congress should take the first step of righting past wrongs by passing Senate Bill 1723 and House Bill 7227 , establishing a federal commission dedicated to racial justice and healing for Native people.

The United States has a long history of attempting to kill, remove, or assimilate Indigenous people. An estimated 15 million Native people lived in North America before colonizers invaded. By the turn of the 20th century, fewer than 238,000 Indigenous people remained. This large-scale campaign of extermination of Indigenous communities included US government actions aimed at exterminating Indigenous culture.

One example of this is the US government's forced assimilation of an estimated 60,000 Native children in boarding schools from 1819 to 1969.

These schools pushed heteronormative and white supremacist values through coursework focused on manual labor and trades like blacksmithing, farming, and sewing to make Native students more marketable in US society. Indigenous children were not allowed to use their own languages, names, haircuts, or clothing, and they were forbidden from practicing their religion and culture. Native students faced severe punishment , including starvation, corporal punishment, and confinement if they attempted to practice their own culture.

Today, a new generation of two-spirit activists, including Giiwedin Indizhinikaaz , Cleopatra TataBele , and Geo Socomah Neptune , are leveraging social media platforms to amplify Indigenous voices, promote cultural revitalization, and foster joy and acceptance. Through their advocacy, artistry, and activism, they are reclaiming space for Indigenous knowledge systems and challenging oppressive structures that seek to marginalize and erase Indigenous identities. Meanwhile, organizations like the Native Justice Coalition in Michigan use their platform for social and racial justice for Native people and have established a Two-Spirit Program to decolonize gender roles and identities in Native communities.

Two-spirit advocates, creators, and organizations are shaping the new generation of internet activism and knowledge while holding sacred their own joy and power. By speaking truth to power, they continue shaping our world to be more inclusive of human rights.

Abbey Koenning-Rutherford is the Aryeh Neier Fellow at Human Rights Watch. Bria Nelson is a US researcher and advocate at Human Rights Watch.

