What's in a name? A lot, actually. Everyone's favorite Texas senator has helped introduce a law that would give anyone in the federal government the option to deadname a trans colleague or use their incorrect pronouns. LGBTQ+ groups have pointed out the irony of the situation since Cruz doesn't go by his legal names.

There's also news out of Orlando. The foundation supporting the Pulse nightclub museum has dissolved. onePulse Foundation is also being questioned over what happened to the millions of dollars in public funds it received to create a museum to honor the 49 people killed at the club back in 2016.

And yes, MoveOn did bring a massive George Santos balloon to the National Mall to protest the lawmaker's continued presence in Congress. Santos, a New York Republican, is facing 23 federal charges and a recent ethics report found that he most likely broke federal law. He's facing his third expulsion vote this week.

