Arts & Entertainment

Ben Platt's 'Cherry on Top' with fiancé Noah Galvin celebrates gay love and L.A.

Ben Platt's 'Cherry on Top' with fiancé Noah Galvin celebrates gay love and L.A.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin in "Cherry on Top"
Courtesy

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin in "Cherry on Top"

Tony winner Ben Platt's home-movie style video for 'Cherry on Top' tells a story of joyous queer love as he and his fiancé, Noah Galvin, spend a day kissing, embracing, and romping around Los Angeles landmarks.

The Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica Pier, and Venice Boardwalk serve as the backdrop for a celebration of Ben Platt and fiancé Noah Galvin's love in the video for Platt's "Cherry on Top," off his upcoming album, Honeymind. The fiancés spend a day embracing and romping around Los Angeles landmarks shot home-movie style for a tinge of nostalgia.

"The way that you know me / And the way that you hold me / You give me all the room to grow / But never lettin' go of me / The way that you free me / And the way that you see me / You're my sundae feeling / It's a sweet life, even when it's not," Platt sings with soaring vocals. "Cause your love is the cherry on top."

With Honeymind set to drop May 31, Platt has been ramping up with announcements of a residency at the newly refurbished Palace Theater on Broadway followed by the The Honeymind Tour throughout North America this summer. Out Grammy winner and Tony nominee for Shucked Brandy Clark is set to tour with Platt. She's also featured on the album track "Treehouse."

A Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen and the star of Netflix's The Politician, Platt proposed to Galvin in November 2022 after they'd dated for two years. Galvin surprised Platt six months later by proposing back to him. The musical theater titans met in 2017 when Galvin replaced his future fiancé in the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen. The couple starred in and cowrote (with Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman) the indie Theater Camp, a mockumentary about counselors attempting to save the Adirondacks-based theater camp they attended as kids from being sold to a soulless corporation.

Tickets for The Honeymind Tour, beginning July 18 in Boston, go on sale April 18. Watch "Cherry on Top" below.


Ben Platt - Cherry On Top (Official Music Video)www.youtube.com


Tracy E. Gilchrist

Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
Tracy E. Gilchrist is the VP, Executive Producer of Entertainment for the Advocate Channel. A media veteran, she writes about the intersections of LGBTQ+ equality and pop culture. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of The Advocate and the first feminism editor for the 55-year-old brand. In 2017, she launched the company's first podcast, The Advocates. She is an experienced broadcast interviewer, panel moderator, and public speaker who has delivered her talk, "Pandora's Box to Pose: Game-changing Visibility in Film and TV," at universities throughout the country.
