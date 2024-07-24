Scroll To Top
Election

Thousands are expected to join LGBTQ+ community call supporting Kamala Harris campaign

Kamala Harris at SF Pride in 20193
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The call will happen a day after thousands of LGBTQ+ leaders and supporters signed a letter of endorsement for the vice president’s candidacy.

Cwnewser

Leading LGBTQ+ advocacy groups will host a nationwide Out for Harris LGBTQ+ Unity call on Thursday.

The virtual rally, co-hosted by theHuman Rights Campaign, Equality California, the National LGBTQ Task Force, LGBTQ Victory Fund, LPAC, Advocate forTransgender Equality, and Alice B Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, aims to galvanize support for Vice PresidentKamala Harris’s presidential campaign and highlight the critical importance of the November election, the groups said.

Related: Kamala Harris: Our One-on-One With the Vice President

The call will follow a powerful letter of endorsement released by HRC on Wednesday and signed by over 1,100 LGBTQ+ leaders, celebrities, and influencers.

The list of signatories reads like a who’s who of LGBTQ+ advocacy and entertainment: George Takei, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Wilson Cruz, Brian Michael Smith, Colman Domingo, and Frankie Grande. They are joined by political heavyweights such asWisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres ofNew York,California’s Mark Takano,Vermont’s Becca Balint,Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, and pioneering activistsJim Obergefell andJudy Shepard.

The letter is a clarion call for action. It highlights Harris’s storied career as a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights, beginning with her tenure asSan Francisco district attorney, where she took a hard stand against hate crimes and officiated some of the first same-sex marriages in the country. Her refusal to defend Proposition 8 as California’s attorney general, co-sponsorship of the Equality Act in the U.S. Senate, and advocacy for non-discrimination protections as vice president paint a portrait of a relentless advocate for equality.

Related: Kamala Harris marks 20 years since first officiating same-sex marriages and reunites with gay couple she wed

It also celebrates the Biden-Harris Administration for its historic strides, cementing its legacy as the most pro-LGBTQ+ administration in history. It highlights the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, protections for LGBTQ+ youth, and a record number of LGBTQ+ appointments to key government positions. The letter conveys that this progress instills a sense of pride and hope for the future among LGBTQ+ individuals and allies.

The stakes of the 2024 election are extraordinarily high, according to the advocates in the letter. “Our fundamental freedoms are under attack, and we must stop Donald Trump and his MAGA minions from wielding the levers of power to further erode and roll back all that’s been achieved for equality,” the letter states.

As the LGBTQ+ community continues to grow as a political force — now numbering nearly 20 million voters — their collective power could be a decisive factor in the upcoming election.

“The community is sending a message loud and clear: we are united in support of the experienced, tough, pro-equality Vice President Kamala Harris and will do everything it takes to defeatDonald Trump and JD Vance,” HRC's president Kelley Robinson said in a statement along with the letter. “The hope and energy we are feeling right now is real. We have the opportunity to vote for the future we want. A future with equality and freedom for all. For decades, Vice President Kamala Harris has dedicated her life to working toward this future for America.”

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
