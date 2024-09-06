Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Elle King defends the LGBTQ+ community by rebuking her father Rob Schneider's homophobic beliefs (exclusive)

Elle King defends the LGBTQ+ community by rebuking her father Rob Schneider's homophobic beliefs (exclusive)

<p>Elle King defends the LGBTQ+ community by rebuking her father Rob Schneider's homophobic beliefs (exclusive)</p>

The country music star is standing by her queer brothers and sisters.

rickycornish

This is truly fighting for gay rights!

Elle King is the latest celebrity coming out and defending the LGBTQ+ community at a time it's really needed most.

During a recent interview on the Dumb Blonde podcast, King openly challenged her father Rob Schneider's recent homophobic posts that have sent social media into a frenzy.

"I just think it's wild! I wouldn't change anything that I said because I have so much love and faith in the LGBTQ+ community. I think that everyone is entitled to love. I was just speaking out on my disappointment of misinformation," King tells The Advocate.

As the daughter of a very recognizable actor in Hollywood, King felt very "othered" throughout her childhood and can easily relate to many of the struggles queer people face daily.

"I wasn't the typical beauty and I've never really fit any of the molds. I don't think I have even scratched the surface of feeling the type of persecution, bigotry, and hatred that anyone in our beloved community has felt, but I know what it feels [like to feel that] I don't belong. It's not a good feeling."

King has no regrets that she's spoken publicly against her famous dad, and she's happy do it again. She only wants to use her platform to advocate for equality and love.

"I'm glad this has happened and everyone in the community knows they have a sister in this. I'll go to bat for everyone just for love! Always speak your truth. No one can ever take your truth. All I ever wanted was for someone to see me and to feel like I wasn't alone. I hope I'm spreading love more than anything!"

Outside of her interviews and public appearances, King is also bringing her infectious positivity into her new music. The star is about to drop her new single, "High Road!," which totally speaks for itself.

"This is a song literally about taking the high road. It's a very new journey for me because I've been a spiteful, hateful, angry, hurt person for a lot of my life until I became a mom. I realized what's important and it's happiness, joy, self-respect, and loving yourself! It couldn't be coming out at a better time."

"High Road!" drops later this month. To see the full interview with Elle King, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentFamilyYahoo FeedVideoMusicActivism
activismarts & entertainmentelle kingequalityhomophobialgbtqmusicsocial mediainterview
rickycornish
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio