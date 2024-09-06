Elle King defends the LGBTQ+ community by rebuking her father Rob Schneider's homophobic beliefs (exclusive)

This is truly fighting for gay rights!

Elle King is the latest celebrity coming out and defending the LGBTQ+ community at a time it's really needed most.

During a recent interview on the Dumb Blonde podcast, King openly challenged her father Rob Schneider's recent homophobic posts that have sent social media into a frenzy.

"I just think it's wild! I wouldn't change anything that I said because I have so much love and faith in the LGBTQ+ community. I think that everyone is entitled to love. I was just speaking out on my disappointment of misinformation," King tells The Advocate.

As the daughter of a very recognizable actor in Hollywood, King felt very "othered" throughout her childhood and can easily relate to many of the struggles queer people face daily.



"I wasn't the typical beauty and I've never really fit any of the molds. I don't think I have even scratched the surface of feeling the type of persecution, bigotry, and hatred that anyone in our beloved community has felt, but I know what it feels [like to feel that] I don't belong. It's not a good feeling."

King has no regrets that she's spoken publicly against her famous dad, and she's happy do it again. She only wants to use her platform to advocate for equality and love.

"I'm glad this has happened and everyone in the community knows they have a sister in this. I'll go to bat for everyone just for love! Always speak your truth. No one can ever take your truth. All I ever wanted was for someone to see me and to feel like I wasn't alone. I hope I'm spreading love more than anything!"

Outside of her interviews and public appearances, King is also bringing her infectious positivity into her new music. The star is about to drop her new single, "High Road!," which totally speaks for itself.

"This is a song literally about taking the high road. It's a very new journey for me because I've been a spiteful, hateful, angry, hurt person for a lot of my life until I became a mom. I realized what's important and it's happiness, joy, self-respect, and loving yourself! It couldn't be coming out at a better time."

"High Road!" drops later this month. To see the full interview with Elle King, check out the video at the top of the page.