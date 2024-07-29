Scroll To Top
People

Elliot Page is 'angry and frightened' by anti-trans 'misinformation'

Elliot Page speaks onstage during the 2024 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center NYC
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

“I really want to encourage people to educate yourselves, to listen to trans people, to listen to trans youth, to listen to the parents of trans youth," Page said.

Elliot Page is calling out Republicans' obsession with trans kids— while giving the perfect bit of advice to those who want to fight back.

The Umbrella Academy and Juno star appeared on the latest episode of The View to talk about the political climate facing the LGBTQ+ community, and he didn't mince words. The exchange began with host Ana Navarro asking a pointed question about the GOP's obsession with transgender youth.

"Republicans are obsessed with what they call the LGBTQ agenda, and across the country, they've introduced hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, including those banning gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth," she said. "What do you feel about that, and what advice do you have for anybody who wants to be an ally to the community?"

Page answered that he's “incredibly sad about it and angry and frightened" by the legislation wave, which is spearheaded entirely by "misinformation."

“I think of, for example, the trans community, and how the vast majority of people don’t know or think they don’t know a trans person," he said. "The amount of misinformation and true, flat-out lies about our lives, who we are, our healthcare, spreads."

More than 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 2023, and 80 were passed into law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Just halfway through 2024, 527 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced, with 44 passed into law, the majority of which target transgender minors in education or health care.

The biggest thing Page suggested people do to combat misinformation is actually "listen to trans people" and how these laws impact them.

“I really want to encourage people to educate yourselves, to listen to trans people, to listen to trans youth, to listen to the parents of trans youth," Page said, "Many of whom were in denial about a certain situation, and if they have the means, are having to flee certain states and are terrified that their children are going to be taken away from them when they’ve been doing everything they can to make sure that their child can feel loved and thrive in their lives."

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
