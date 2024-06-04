Elliot Page is narrating Second Nature, a documentary about gay animals

Elliot Page wants audiences to see the "full spectrum of life."

The Oscar-nominated actor is the executive producer and narrator on the new film Second Nature, a documentary that aims to "debunks harmful myths about sex and gender." The movie explores over 1,500 species that engage in same-sex relationships, following how some parent, change sex, and more.

“What a joy and honor it has been to narrate this beautiful, funny, enlightening and inspiring documentary," Page said in a statement. "Second Nature reveals the full spectrum of life and how when it comes to gender and sexuality in nature, the diversity is endless. I learned so much and am thrilled others will too.”

The documentary, awarded grants from the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund and the Frameline Completion Fund, is the first to follow the work of transgender researcher and trailblazer Joan Roughgarden, as well as several other groundbreaking women, BIPOC, and immigrant scientists who "face fierce opposition for correcting the record" — evolutionary biologists Patricia Brennan and Joseph Graves, as well as primatologists and anthropologists Frans de Waal and Amy Parish.

The film is directed by Drew Denny, and features cinematography by Nicole Bramley and Keoni TeTawa Bowthorpe, animation by Caitlin Craggs and score by Chanell Crichlow. Denny said in a statement that he is "so honored that Elliot will be the voice of our film."

"Not only is he a phenomenal actor, but he’s an activist with a big heart, taking such care to use his platform to better the lives (and save the lives) of queer folks during this time of relentless attacks," he said. "We’re so impressed by him, and we are so lucky he’s joined our team.”

A one-hour sneak peek of Second Nature will premiere during a screening at the Frameline Film Festival in San Francisco on June 23 before releasing as a full feature film this Fall.