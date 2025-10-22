Fresh from prison, George Santos says he might take a spin on Dancing With the Stars

Former Congressman George Santos is out of prison and back living with his husband in the Poconos. Now, he reportedly wants to be on Dancing With the Stars.

After serving just 84 days of a seven-year prison sentence for 23 felony counts, Santos gave a sit-down interview to New York Magazine with his husband, Matt Gerard. During the conversation, Santos suggested his sashay back into public life could involve a stint on the ABC show known for attracting an array of celebrities.

“Sean Spicer had a good time, and Anna Delvey did it in an ankle monitor,” he said of the former White House press secretary who controversially joined DTWS in 2019 and the convicted con artist who briefly appeared on the show in 2024, after inspiring Netflix's Inventing Anna. “Why can’t I do it?”

It’s unclear if DWTS has any interest in the former Republican lawmaker bringing his salsa skills to the ballroom. But, as Santos alluded to, the competition series hasn't shied away from featuring problematic personalities in the past. It's also shown a willingness to platform conservative politicians — including former Congressman Tom Delay and ex-Energy Secretary Rick Perry, both of whom are known for their staunch anti-LGBTQ+ views. As it happens, the only former Democratic official to ever appear as a “star” on the show was the late Jerry Springer, a one-time Cincinnati mayor better known for his long-running, controversy-courting talk show.

Outside of teasing his paso doble desires, Santos used the interview to gush about President Donald Trump commuting his sentence and brag about not sitting on a toilet during his nearly three months in prison. He also worked in some nice things about Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who formally urged Trump to let Santos go free back in August.

Elsewhere, Santos and his husband, who met on Grindr in 202, discussed their relationship and life post-incarceration. Although they didn't go into too much detail, they have apparently decided to spend their free time in the Poconos, where they own a second home — instead of in Queens, the area of New York City that the ex-politician represented in Congress. But Santos did tell the New York Post he may leave the city entirely if progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the upcoming mayoral election.