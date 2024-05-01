Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Jenifer Lewis says the gays 'made her career' & 'paid her mortgage'

Jenifer Lewis says the gays 'made her career' & 'paid her mortgage'

Jenifer Lewis The Masked Singer Mama Odie Movies TV Shows
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

The iconic actress is thanking the LGBTQ+ community for playing a huge part of her success.

rickycornish

That's our mother!

Jenifer Lewis is known as the "Mother of Black Hollywood" for so many incredible roles in films like What's Love Got to Do With It, Poetic Justice, The Preacher's Wife, and more.

Along with her notable characters, the star has dabbled into reality TV by competing on the current season of The Masked Singer.

"I had a blast. When I saw that young, vibrant, loud audience... honey, I gave everything I had! It didn't even I couldn't walk. I was having a ball," Lewis tells The Advocate.

Not only has the star been a competitor on reality TV, but fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will also remember her memorable stint as a guest judge on the premiere episode of All Stars 4.

"I had a blast over there. Ru said to me after the show, 'Thank you for being so sweet to my girls.' I had to be sweet. You know those are my babies. You guys made my career honey! Y'all paid my mortgage. You guys love me for one reason... I love you. It's as simple as that."

Her love for the LGBTQ+ community runs so deep that she's also well aware that the gays are obsessed with her cult classic film Jackie's Back!

"They all know every line to the movie. They have Jackie's Back parties! You're not a real gay person if you don't know Jackie's Back, so go watch it honey or they will come for you. Don't let them come for you!"

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX. To see the full interview with Jenifer Lewis, check out the video below.

Jenifer Lewis Says the Gays 'Made Her Career' & 'Paid Her Mortgage'youtu.be

o

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedtelevisionLGBTVideofilm
allyinterviewjenifer lewislgbtqmoviesreality tvtelevisionthe masked singervideoarts & entertainment
rickycornish
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio